Ludwig Cancer Research Scientists to Present Advances in Cancer Research at 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

By Ludwig Cancer Research
 2 days ago

Newswise — APRIL 4, 2022, NEW YORK – Ludwig Cancer Research released today the full scope of research to be presented by Ludwig-affiliated scientists at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which will be held online and in person at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, in...

MedicalXpress

New hope for treatment of infant cancer that has puzzled researchers for decades

New research has begun to unravel the mystery of why a particular form of leukemia in infants has defied efforts to improve outcomes, despite significant improvements in treating older children. Scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Newcastle University and their collaborators found subtle differences in the cell type that causes B acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) that may help to explain why some cases are more severe than others.
CANCER
Tampa Bay Times

COVID spurs research breakthroughs for cancer, chronic diseases

The billions of dollars invested in covid vaccines and COVID-19 research so far are expected to yield medical and scientific dividends for decades, helping doctors battle influenza, cancer, cystic fibrosis, and far more diseases. “This is just the start,” said Dr. Judith James, vice president of clinical affairs for the...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Yale researchers boost cells that fight cancer

Yale Cancer Center researchers discovered a method to "supercharge" cancer-fighting T-cells, which may improve and expand treatment types for new cancers. Researchers found high levels of activity in several genes stimulate increased CAR-T cell activity in mouse models used to study three different types of cancers, including solid-tumor breast cancer. The findings were published March 10 in Cell Metabolism.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Could cancer therapies be used to treat TB?

A study, led by researchers at Stanford University School of Medicine, CA, has recently found an unexpected link between tuberculosis (TB) and cancer. The research suggests similarities in the immune responses in both cancer and TB infection. The results reveal fresh clues that may one day expand the therapeutic approach...
CANCER
TheConversationCanada

Major study shows the need to improve how scientists approach early-stage cancer research

Preclinical studies, the kind that scientists perform before testing in humans, don’t get as much attention as their clinical counterparts. But they are the vital first steps to eventual treatments and cures. It’s important to get preclinical findings right. When they are wrong, scientists waste resources pursuing false leads. Worse, false findings can trigger clinical studies with humans. Last December, the Center for Open Science (COS) released the worrying results of its eight-year $US 1.5 million Reproducibility Project: Cancer Biology study. Done in collaboration with research marketplace Science Exchange, independent scientists found that the odds of replicating results of 50...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Ivermectin was only effective against Covid in areas where parasitic diseases were endemic, which explains why the drug falsely showed up as being effective in clinical trials, expert says

Many of the clinical trials that showed ivermectin failed to account for the drug's effectiveness against parasitic disease, leading to skewed, inaccurate, results, an analysis finds. Dr Avi Bitterman, a researcher from Mount Sinai in New York City, told DailyMail.com that many of the studies that found antiviral effectiveness or...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

House dust mite exposure enhances immune responses to ovalbumin-induced intestinal allergy

House dust mites (HDM) are one of the important factors of airway allergic diseases, HDM allergens can be detected in the human gut mucosa, which induces local inflammation and increases intestinal epithelial permeability. This study tests a hypothesis that HDM contribute to the development of OVA (ovalbumin)-induced intestinal allergy. The serum levels of IgE against HDM in patients with food allergy were detected with UniCAP100 (Pharmacia, Uppsala, Sweden); a mouse model of food allergy was developed with OVA and HDM as the specific antigens. Compared to healthy controls, patients with food allergy have higher levels of serum HDM-specific IgE. Compared to food allergy alone groups, the levels of HDM-specific IgE in patients with food allergy and asthma or allergic rhinitis were significantly higher. In mouse models, we found that HDM/OVA induced allergy-like symptoms, lower body temperature, and lower body weight. The levels of IgE, IgG1, mMCP-1 (mouse mast cell protease-1), IL-4 and IL-5 in the HDM and HDM"‰+"‰CT (cholera toxin) groups were higher than the control groups, and the levels of IgE, IgG1, IL-4 and IL-5 in the HDM, OVA and HDM"‰+"‰OVA groups were higher than the control groups. The pathological changes of intestinal tissues in the HDM and HDM"‰+"‰CT/the HDM, OVA and HDM"‰+"‰OVA groups were more severe, more eosinophil infiltration than the control groups. Moreover, exposure to HDM induced intestinal barrier dysfunction, and facilitated the development of intestinal allergy in mice. In conclusion, HDM exposure enhances immune responses to OVA-induced food allergy.
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

Ivermectin didn’t protect people from COVID-19, study shows

Researchers testing repurposed drugs against Covid-19 found that ivermectin didn’t reduce hospital admissions, in the largest trial yet of the effect of the antiparasitic on the disease driving the pandemic. Ivermectin has received a lot of attention as a potential treatment for Covid-19 including from celebrities such as podcast...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists develop coated probiotics that could be effectively delivered into the human gut

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed probiotics with a unique edible coating that ensures the beneficial bacteria successfully reach the intestine once they are ingested. Probiotics are defined by the World Health Organization as live microorganisms, which when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit...
SCIENCE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Medical College of Wisconsin donation; $15M for cancer research lab

MILWAUKEE - There is a huge sense of gratitude among the people who make the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) operate – all thanks to a very big donation. "I believe the discoveries and clinical trials that will come from this investment will advance rare cancer treatments across the nation," said Dr. Gustavo Leone, Cancer Center Director.
MILWAUKEE, WI
scitechdaily.com

Laser Flashes for Cancer Research – Milestone in Proton Irradiation Achieved

Irradiation with fast protons is a more effective and less invasive cancer treatment than X-rays. However, modern proton therapy requires large particle accelerators, which has experts investigating alternative accelerator concepts, such as laser systems to accelerate protons. Such systems are deployed in preclinical studies to pave the way for optimal radiation therapy. A research team led by the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) has now successfully tested irradiation with laser protons on animals for the first time, as the group reports in the journal Nature Physics.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

ChristianaCare, Wistar Institute partner on cancer research

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Philadelphia-based Wistar Institute are advancing their partnership through three new research projects. The new research projects look to use "mini organs" to revolutionize search for biomarkers and drug targets, according to a March 16 news release from the centers. The three projects are:. 1. A population...
WILMINGTON, DE
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover that anti-malaria drugs can fight pulmonary disease

A research team at Colorado State University has discovered that drugs used to treat malaria are also effective at treating a pulmonary disease similar to tuberculosis. Their findings were featured on the cover of the Feb. 23 issue of Science Translational Medicine. The study is a significant development in the...
COLORADO STATE
UPMATTERS

Firefighters rock the bald for childhood cancer research

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Communities across the country participate in head shaving events for St. Baldrick’s Foundation. In the U.P., first responders are getting on board. Members of the Marquette City Fire Department hoped in the barber chair on Thursday night to have their heads shaved. Funds raised...
MARQUETTE, MI
Benzinga

Moderna Moves Forward With Second HIV Vaccine Trial

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has dosed the first participant in a clinical trial of an experimental human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) trimer mRNA vaccine (mRNA-1574). The open-label, multicenter, randomized Phase 1 trial (HVTN 302) is designed to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of experimental HIV trimer mRNA vaccines. The primary hypothesis...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Ars Technica

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines aren’t the same; study finds antibody differences

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have proven highly effective at priming our immune systems to fight the pandemic coronavirus—preventing substantial amounts of infection, severe disease, and death throughout several waves of variants. But despite their similar design and efficacy, the two vaccines are not exactly the same—and our immune systems don't respond to them in the same way.
INDUSTRY

