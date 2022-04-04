Our world in photos: April 4

For some, that may represent a sad shift away from a utopian vision of a connected, diverse, and free America. But for others, it’s actually been kind of nice. The world shut down two years ago, and suddenly the scope of many of our lives was wedged between the walls of our living rooms. Complex and three-dimensional relationships were flattened onto computer screens. For many, work became either a dangerous necessity or an intangible concept. And plans for family visits, classes, appointments, weddings, conferences all flushed down the tubes.

