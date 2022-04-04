ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida, NY

Our world in photos: April 4

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORIDA — Seven Mile Bridge Run: In this aerial photo, provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, the...

brooklyneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
City
Rose, NY
City
Marathon, NY
WITF

How the COVID-19 pandemic has shrunk our worlds

For some, that may represent a sad shift away from a utopian vision of a connected, diverse, and free America. But for others, it’s actually been kind of nice. The world shut down two years ago, and suddenly the scope of many of our lives was wedged between the walls of our living rooms. Complex and three-dimensional relationships were flattened onto computer screens. For many, work became either a dangerous necessity or an intangible concept. And plans for family visits, classes, appointments, weddings, conferences all flushed down the tubes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Seven Mile Bridge#Ap
Ryan Shannon

How Travel Shapes Our Perception of the World

Photo of author in a small town outside of Tulum, Mexico. Instagram. “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.”
HuffPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert Went After ‘Micky Mouse’ And It Did Not Go Well

An embarrassing typo sent extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) rant about Disney off the rails. In an apparent response to Disney’s vow to support the repeal of the “Don’t Say Gay” law that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed last week, the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker on Monday tweeted:
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy