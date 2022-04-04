ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Membrane Tech Enables More Efficient Carbon Dioxide Removal

technologynetworks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have developed a new membrane technology that allows for more efficient removal of carbon dioxide (CO2) from mixed gases, such as emissions from power plants. “To demonstrate the capability of our new membranes, we looked at mixtures of CO2 and nitrogen, because CO2/nitrogen dioxide mixtures are particularly relevant in the...

www.technologynetworks.com

