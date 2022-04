A nonprofit leader is suing the city of Portland for defamation after the city rescinded a $11.5 million green energy grant from her organization earlier this year. In December, the city of Portland awarded energy nonprofit Diversifying Energy a grant to coordinate the purchase of portable heat pumps and other cooling units for vulnerable Portlanders. The $11.5 million grant was awarded through the Portland Clean Energy Fund (PCEF)—a public green energy fund that aims to make climate-conscious investments in communities of color and other communities who will be impacted first and worst by climate change. Diversifying Energy was chosen by PCEF’s grant committee because of the organization’s past work experience and its racially diverse employees.

