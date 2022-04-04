ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS Now annual subscriptions removed in preparation for PS Plus Premium

By Anne-Marie Coyle
 2 days ago
PS Now annual subscriptions have been pulled in preparation for the launch of PS Plus Premium. You can no longer buy annual subscriptions for PlayStation Now on the PlayStation Store. The service allowing you to stream and download hundreds of PS4, PS3 and PS2 games is now only available as a...

