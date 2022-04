The following contains spoilers for The Last Kingdom. After 5 seasons filled with bloodthirst battles and Uthred (Alexander Dreymon) struggling to claim the land that is his birthright, The Last Kingdom came to an end with a powerful finale. From unprecedented deaths to the final battle back at Bebbanburg where it all started, once again the show succeeded in balancing historical events with strokes of fiction by author Bernard Cornwell. Although the final season marks the end of the Netflix original series, there is still an upcoming film special entitled The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die. As we wait for the final chapters, here is an in-depth look at the finale and how it sets the stage for what is to come.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO