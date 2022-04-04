ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nationals' Lucius Fox: Secures spot on Opening Day roster

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Nationals recalled Fox from Triple-A Rochester on Monday and informed him that he will be included on the Opening Day roster, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Spun

MLB Catcher Suspended 80 Games For Banned Substance

The Milwaukee Brewers will be thin at catcher for the first half of the season. Two days before the start of the MLB season, news came down that Pedro Severino was hit with an 80-game suspension for PEDs. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “Brewers C Pedro Severino has been suspended 80...
MLB
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

MLB Opening Day 2022: Schedule and starting pitchers as baseball season gets underway

The opening week of Major League Baseball's 2022 season has arrived. Baseball's Opening Day is set for Thursday, when 18 of the 30 teams take play their openers. The remaining 12 teams get things going on Friday, April 8. For the first time ever, there will be a 12-team playoff field in 2022, and it is the largest postseason field ever in a full season. In theory, at least, that should mean more teams than ever realistically have a chance at winning the pennant heading into Opening Day.
MLB
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
MLive.com

Tigers’ new outfielder gives A.J. Hinch some new (and welcome) decisions

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Good morning, A.J. Hinch. You have a new outfielder, a better lineup and a lot of decisions on your plate. The Detroit Tigers acquired outfielder Austin Meadows from the Tampa Bay Rays late Monday for infielder Isaac Paredes and a draft pick. Paredes was a well-regarded young...
MLB
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Alcides Escobar
The Spun

Tigers, Rays Announce Significant Trade Monday Night

While the national championship game is the main topic of conversation in the sports world tonight, the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers snuck in a fairly noteworthy trade. Detroit sent 23-year-old infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance-B pick in the 2022 MLB Draft to Tampa Bay in exchange for young standout outfielder Austin Meadows.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Luke Raley: Sent down Wednesday

Raley was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Raley was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays in mid-March, but he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. He'll likely be a candidate to fill in as depth in the outfield at some point in 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Wins roster spot

Krehbiel made the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Krehbiel was a late-season waiver claim from the Rays in September, and he'll have a chance to pitch in a relief role to begin this season. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings during spring training. Given the lack of bullpen depth on the major-league roster, a hot start from Krehbiel could see him eventually push for high-leverage assignments.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Draws back into lineup

Escobar (neck) will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Escobar sat out Monday's game against the Cardinals with neck stiffness, but he'll be back in action for the Nationals' spring finale. Assuming Escobar avoids any setbacks Tuesday, he'll be set to open the season as Washington's everyday shortstop after Luis Garcia was unable to supplant him atop the depth chart before being optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Escobar's top backup, Ehire Adrianza (quadriceps), is set to open the season on the injured list, so Lucius Fox will step into the backup role at shortstop but isn't expected to see much use behind Escobar.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Slugs first spring homer

Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. The slugger took Chris Bassitt deep in the first inning for his first homer this spring. Soler has been getting a look in the leadoff spot for manager Don Mattingly, an unorthodox choice given his power and .316 OBP last season, but the 30-year-old did post a .354 mark in that category in 2019 for the Royals. If he sticks atop the lineup, Soler would likely trade some RBI for runs over the course of the season, but the Marlins' batting order could be fluid all year.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bryan Baker: Makes Opening Day roster

Baker will be on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Baker allowed just one run on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over four innings in spring training. The 27-year-old made his major-league debut with the Blue Jays last season before being claimed by the Orioles on waivers in November. His strong spring will allow him to start the season in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen, though the Orioles' lack of relief depth could see him move up the pecking order if he pitches well.
BALTIMORE, MD
St. Louis Cardinals
Track & Field
MLB
Sports
Baseball
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Exits after HBP

Mateo was removed in the fifth inning of Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays after being hit on the right hand by a pitch, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Midsection soreness prevented Mateo from playing Monday against the Pirates, but the infielder was cleared to start a day...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent to minors

Martin was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Martin was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk in November, and he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster despite slashing .209/.480/.773 with a home run, five doubles, nine RBI and four runs across 14 spring games this year. He appeared in 37 games for Baltimore in 2021 and will be an option to fill in as depth in the middle infield this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Returns to spring lineup

Mateo (stomach) will start at shortstop and bat fifth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Though Orioles manager Brandon Hyde revealed Monday that Mateo was dealing with soreness in his stomach that resulted in him being sent in for additional testing, the 26-year-old apparently checked out fine and is good to go for Baltimore's penultimate game of spring training. Hyde hasn't tipped his hand regarding which players will open the season as Baltimore's regulars on the left side of the infield, but Mateo's big spring may put him in pole position for the top job at shortstop ahead of Ramon Urias. Heading into Monday, Mateo has slashed .350/.409/.800 with one stolen base across eight Grapefruit League games.
MLB

