Nationals' Lucius Fox: Secures spot on Opening Day roster

Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. The slugger took Chris Bassitt deep in the first inning for his first homer this spring. Soler has been getting a look in the leadoff spot for manager Don Mattingly, an unorthodox choice given his power and .316 OBP last season, but the 30-year-old did post a .354 mark in that category in 2019 for the Royals. If he sticks atop the lineup, Soler would likely trade some RBI for runs over the course of the season, but the Marlins' batting order could be fluid all year.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO