Nationals' Lucius Fox: Secures spot on Opening Day roster

Escobar (neck) will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Escobar sat out Monday's game against the Cardinals with neck stiffness, but he'll be back in action for the Nationals' spring finale. Assuming Escobar avoids any setbacks Tuesday, he'll be set to open the season as Washington's everyday shortstop after Luis Garcia was unable to supplant him atop the depth chart before being optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Escobar's top backup, Ehire Adrianza (quadriceps), is set to open the season on the injured list, so Lucius Fox will step into the backup role at shortstop but isn't expected to see much use behind Escobar.
Comments / 0