Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Dealing with stomach soreness

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Mateo is battling stomach soreness, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
Jorge Mateo
Slash
ESPN

Chicago White Sox signing RHP Johnny Cueto to minor league deal

The Chicago White Sox and right-hander Johnny Cueto are in agreement on a minor league contract. The deal is worth up to $4.2 million, prorated for days spent in the big leagues, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Cueto, 36, started 21 games for the San Francisco Giants last season...
CBS Sports

Orioles' Marcos Diplan: Moves to minors

The Orioles reassigned Diplan to minor-league camp March 27, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Diplan will open the season at Triple-A Norfolk, likely as a member of the bullpen. He reached the majors for the first time in 2021, making 23 appearances for Baltimore and submitting a 4.50 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 30 innings.
CBS Sports

Rays' Luke Raley: Sent down Wednesday

Raley was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Raley was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays in mid-March, but he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. He'll likely be a candidate to fill in as depth in the outfield at some point in 2022.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Returns to spring lineup

Mateo (stomach) will start at shortstop and bat fifth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Though Orioles manager Brandon Hyde revealed Monday that Mateo was dealing with soreness in his stomach that resulted in him being sent in for additional testing, the 26-year-old apparently checked out fine and is good to go for Baltimore's penultimate game of spring training. Hyde hasn't tipped his hand regarding which players will open the season as Baltimore's regulars on the left side of the infield, but Mateo's big spring may put him in pole position for the top job at shortstop ahead of Ramon Urias. Heading into Monday, Mateo has slashed .350/.409/.800 with one stolen base across eight Grapefruit League games.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Wins roster spot

Krehbiel made the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Krehbiel was a late-season waiver claim from the Rays in September, and he'll have a chance to pitch in a relief role to begin this season. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings during spring training. Given the lack of bullpen depth on the major-league roster, a hot start from Krehbiel could see him eventually push for high-leverage assignments.
FanSided

Sean Manaea should have been traded to St. Louis Cardinals

Oakland traded left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea to the San Diego Padres for two minor league prospects. The St. Louis Cardinals could have matched that. The St. Louis Cardinals enter the 2022 season with questions about the starting rotation. Now with Jack Flaherty on the disabled list for the foreseeable future, a starting pitching spot was open. Even though he’s on a one-year contract, the Cardinals should have made traded for Sean Manaea.
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bryan Baker: Makes Opening Day roster

Baker will be on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Baker allowed just one run on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over four innings in spring training. The 27-year-old made his major-league debut with the Blue Jays last season before being claimed by the Orioles on waivers in November. His strong spring will allow him to start the season in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen, though the Orioles' lack of relief depth could see him move up the pecking order if he pitches well.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Slugs first spring homer

Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. The slugger took Chris Bassitt deep in the first inning for his first homer this spring. Soler has been getting a look in the leadoff spot for manager Don Mattingly, an unorthodox choice given his power and .316 OBP last season, but the 30-year-old did post a .354 mark in that category in 2019 for the Royals. If he sticks atop the lineup, Soler would likely trade some RBI for runs over the course of the season, but the Marlins' batting order could be fluid all year.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan McKenna: Claims Opening Day roster spot

Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Wednesday that McKenna will be included on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He'll be one of two utility players on the 28-man active roster, as non-roster invitee Chris Owings was also informed that he's made the team. Baltimore is expected to have all of its top position players available for the start of the season, so McKenna likely won't pick up many starts in April and could see most of his opportunities as a pinch-hitter or late-inning defensive replacement.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Could lead closer committee

Manager Brandon Hyde hinted Monday that Lopez may be at the front of the line for saves if the Orioles elect not to deploy him in a more versatile high-leverage role, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. An already murky Baltimore closer situation became even more foggy Sunday, when the Orioles...
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent to minors

Martin was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Martin was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk in November, and he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster despite slashing .209/.480/.773 with a home run, five doubles, nine RBI and four runs across 14 spring games this year. He appeared in 37 games for Baltimore in 2021 and will be an option to fill in as depth in the middle infield this year.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rico Garcia: Goes on minor-league IL

The Orioles reassigned Garcia (elbow) to Triple-A Norfolk and placed him on the affiliate's 7-day injured list Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Garcia likely won't report to Norfolk for at least a few more months, as he's expected to continue his rehab from his March 2021 Tommy John surgery at the Orioles' spring training facility in Florida. If he steers clear of any setbacks in the final stages of his throwing program, Garcia could make his debut for Norfolk at some point during the summer.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
