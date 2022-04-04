ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins' Jhoan Duran: Makes MLB roster

 2 days ago

The Twins announced Monday that Duran will be included on the Opening Day roster. Duran was limited to just 16 innings in...

The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Catcher Suspended 80 Games For Banned Substance

The Milwaukee Brewers will be thin at catcher for the first half of the season. Two days before the start of the MLB season, news came down that Pedro Severino was hit with an 80-game suspension for PEDs. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “Brewers C Pedro Severino has been suspended 80...
MLB
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
NESN

Dodgers Send Jake Lamb to Minor League Camp

Opening Day is inching closer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking steps to finalize their roster. The Dodgers sent Jake Lamb to their minor league camp on Sunday, signaling that Edwin Rios will start the season with the big club. Lamb is five years removed from his lone All-Star...
MLB
Salina Post

Twins, Wind Surge announce Opening Day roster

WICHITA – In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Wichita Wind Surge are pleased to announce their 2022 Opening Day Roster, which features seven top-30 Twins prospects according to MLB.com. The Wind Surge’s roster consists of 29 players - 17 pitchers and 12 position players. The 2021 Texas League...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Dellin Betances Signed To Minor League Contract

The start of MLB free agency the morning after the 2021 World Series concluded saw Danny Duffy, Cole Hamels, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Corey Knebel, Jimmy Nelson, Albert Pujols, Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Steven Souza jr. and Chris Taylor no longer being under contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The...
CBS Sports

Four MLB players, including Brewers catcher Pedro Severino, get 80-game PED suspensions before Opening Day

Major League Baseball announced performance-enhancing drug-related suspensions for three free agents on Monday afternoon: right-hander Richard Rodríguez and infielders Danny Santana and José Rondón. As well, Brewers catcher Pedro Severino has been disciplined for a similar offense. The three free agents were banned for 80 games after testing positive for the substance Boldenone, "an anabolic androgenic steroid and synthetic derivative of testosterone that was originally developed for veterinary use but has since become one of the more common performance-enhancing drugs that athletes test positive for in sport," according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent to minors

Martin was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Martin was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk in November, and he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster despite slashing .209/.480/.773 with a home run, five doubles, nine RBI and four runs across 14 spring games this year. He appeared in 37 games for Baltimore in 2021 and will be an option to fill in as depth in the middle infield this year.
MLB

Opening Day FAQ: Mariners vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the most anticipated young prospects in baseball and one of the most stunning free-agent acquisitions of the offseason are on a collision course -- and their paths will meet on Friday in a Mariners-Twins Opening Day matchup at Target Field that now looks orders of magnitude more intriguing than it did even a month ago.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Wins roster spot

Krehbiel made the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Krehbiel was a late-season waiver claim from the Rays in September, and he'll have a chance to pitch in a relief role to begin this season. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings during spring training. Given the lack of bullpen depth on the major-league roster, a hot start from Krehbiel could see him eventually push for high-leverage assignments.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Baragar: Booted off 40-man roster

The Diamondbacks designated Baragar for assignment Tuesday. Baragar had already missed out on a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen after he was optioned to Triple-A Reno last week, but now he'll hit the waiver wire for the second time in less than a month after being booted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, Baragar will stick around in the organization and report back to Reno.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan McKenna: Claims Opening Day roster spot

Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Wednesday that McKenna will be included on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He'll be one of two utility players on the 28-man active roster, as non-roster invitee Chris Owings was also informed that he's made the team. Baltimore is expected to have all of its top position players available for the start of the season, so McKenna likely won't pick up many starts in April and could see most of his opportunities as a pinch-hitter or late-inning defensive replacement.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
Yardbarker

Top MLB prospect Bobby Witt Jr. to debut Thursday for Royals

Witt Jr. was selected by Kansas City with the second-overall pick in the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft and recorded one home run, 27 RBIs, nine stolen bases and a .262/.317/.354 slash line across 180 plate appearances with the Arizona League Royals — the Rookie-level affiliate of Kansas City. The son of former MLB pitcher Bobby Witt entered 2020 as the No. 10 prospect in the game, but his minor-league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jonathan Villar: Will provide depth at short

With Ildemaro Vargas getting reassigned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Villar should begin the season as the primary backup to Nico Hoerner at shortstop while Andrelton Simmons (shoulder) is out. Simmons is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, so Hoerner figures to be the primary shortstop for now...
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Domingo Tapia: Sent to Triple-A

Tapia was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Tapia struggled with his control this spring, surrendering five runs on eight hits and six walks while striking out one batter over 5.1 innings in seven appearances. The reliever was an effective bullpen option for the Mariners and Royals last season, posting a 2.67 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. He'll look to recapture his control from 2021 while in the minors and return to the big leagues at some point in the coming weeks.
MLB

