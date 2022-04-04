ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

March Madness Daily: NCAA Title Game Outdraws the NBA Finals

By Lev Akabas
Sportico
Sportico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Phttl_0eyun1HE00

Click here to read the full article.

Two groups of people rooted for the Duke Blue Devils to beat the UNC Tar Heels in Saturday night’s Final Four matchup: Duke fans and March Madness advertisers. The four national championship games since 1999 that have featured Duke have also been the four most-watched, with 2015’s battle with Wisconsin hitting 28.3 million viewers.

UNC title games have been hit or miss. The Tar Heels have played in two of the three most-watched non-Duke finals since the turn of the century, but North Carolina’s other two appearances failed to crack 18 million viewers. (UNC's 2016 game appeared on TBS, which has a smaller reach). Since 2000, the men’s championship game has drawn an average of 20.6 million eyeballs.

Duke has bested UNC in their TV ratings rivalry, but a more evenly matched competition over the past 25 years has been between the men’s college basketball finals and the NBA Finals . During that timespan, more homes tuned into the most-watched college game than the most-watched pro game in 14 of the 24 years in which the tournament was held.


NBA Finals numbers have been volatile, with interest depending greatly on series length and starpower. None of the four games in the San Antonio Spurs’ 2007 sweep of a young LeBron James-led Cavs team drew more than 10 million viewers, but Michael Jordan’s final game with the Chicago Bulls in 1998 drew nearly 36 million. In contrast, every NCAA championship game has been within the range of 16 million to 29 million.

In the head-to-head viewership matchup with the March Madness finals, the NBA Finals are 0 for 6 since 1997 when the series hasn’t included Jordan, James or Kobe Bryant. A LeBron-less finals is nearly a certainty again this June, but the NBA will hope for a ratings rebound after two straight years of a pandemic-shifted playoff calendar.

One factor working against tonight’s March Madness finals: TBS and TNT get the game this year, but they reach approximately 17 million fewer U.S. households than CBS. The last championship game to air on TBS/TNT was the least-watched of all time, as sadly only 16 million viewers got to witness Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo score half as many points as Michigan’s entire roster in 2018.

Interestingly, the NBA’s nine-year TV contract with ESPN and TNT and the NCAA’s current 14-year March Madness deal with CBS and Turner Sports are in the same ballpark in terms of value on a per game basis. The former pays $2.67 million each year, just under four times more than the $771 million annually, on average, that the latter is worth. The NBA airs roughly 250 nationally televised contests in a year —about four times more than the 67 NCAA tournament games.

March 14: Overtime Launches NFT-Based Bracket Contest

March 15: Underdogs Lag in Star Power, Tradition and Cash

March 16: The Jordan Jumpman’s Giant NCAA Leap

March 17: Cronin’s Small SUV Reimbursement Tells Bigger Story

March 18: Upsets Abound Beyond Saint Peter’s

March 19: Money Talks in the Women's Tournament

March 23: School Presidents Outearning Coaches Are Real Cinderellas

March 24: Saint Peter's Defied the Odds. Local Bettors Couldn't

March 25: Women's Record Crowds Reflect Ticketing Spikes

March 26: The NCAA’s Billion-Dollar Cash Cow

March 27: Women Add ‘Madness’ Brand Amid TV Dilemma

March 28: ACC, Big Ten Earn $36.4 Million From Tourney

April 1: A Duke Title May Mean a $500K Game Ball

April 1: The Women’s Final Four by the Numbers

April 2: NCAA Final Four Crosses a Gambling Rubicon

April 3 : Kansas, UConn Could Cash In With NCAA Tourney Wins

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sportico

Final Four Ticket Prices Spike on UNC-Duke Matchup to Record Levels

Click here to read the full article. The University of North Carolina put an end to the Saint Peter’s Cinderella story on Sunday night in a blowout and became the last team to punch its ticket to New Orleans for the Final Four of the NCAA men’s tournament. The UNC win sent ticket prices soaring, up 151% from where they were days earlier, according to ticketing platform SeatGeek. The Final Four features a quartet of blueblood college basketball programs, but it is the matchup of Duke and UNC—who have never met in the NCAA tournament—that triggered the price explosion. The average...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sportico

The New Era of March Madness: Back and Better Than Ever

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is David Levy, chairman of Genius Sports. Two years ago, our collective business, and the world overall, came to a standstill on March 11. We can all look back on the moments of how we endured these challenging times and know that not only sports and business, but our entire lives, have changed forever. While many will point to the NBA halting play and all leagues following suit, one thing that stands out to me personally was the cancellation of March Madness. Throughout my time running Turner Sports, we had put in...
NFL
Sportico

March Madness Daily: Saint Peter’s Defied the Odds. Local Bettors Couldn’t

Click here to read the full article. Saint Peter’s entered March Madness with 100-1 odds to make the Sweet Sixteen. Local fans of the Jersey City-based Peacocks were unable to capitalize on those odds at any legal sportsbook in the state. New Jersey is one of about a dozen states with legal sports gambling that excludes local college teams. The provision, born from a desire to protect both on-campus students and the integrity of NCAA competitions, has become a lightning rod within the industry, as many believe it is accomplishing the opposite of its intended purpose. Saint Peter’s fans in New Jersey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Saint Peter
Sportico

March Madness Daily: School Presidents Outearning Coaches Are the Real Cinderellas

Click here to read the full article. As Sportico has previously illustrated, Saint Peter’s University, this year’s Sweet 16 Cinderella, achieved one of the biggest financial upsets in modern NCAA men’s basketball history when it defeated Kentucky in the first round.   Now, the tiny New Jersey Catholic school of 2,600 undergraduates enters Thursday’s third round of March Madness as another budgetary outlier: an institution whose president makes more money than its basketball coach. According to the private university’s most recently disclosed tax filings, from FY20, president Eugene Cornacchia earned just over $416,000, while basketball coach Shaheen Holloway took home just less...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

March Madness Daily: The Jordan Jumpman’s Giant NCAA Leap

Click here to read the full article. One of Nike’s biggest recent business shifts will be on full display this week when March Madness kicks off in arenas around the country. There will be six teams wearing Jordan Brand’s “Jumpman” logo in the men’s basketball tournament this year, up from just two in 2018. As Nike (NYSE: NKE) prioritizes getting the lifestyle brand into more corners of the market, the NCAA’s biggest event has become a high-profile display of that growth. The Jumpman schools competing in the opening round are UCLA, Michigan, UNC, Marquette, San Diego State and Houston. They’re part of...
NFL
Sportico

March Madness Daily: Women Add ‘Madness’ Brand Amid TV Dilemma

Click here to read the full article. The casual viewer might not notice, but there’s something different about this year’s NCAA women’s tournament telecasts. The women’s bracket features March Madness branding for the first time. The NCAA made the change after a series of incidents last year that came to light when Oregon’s Sedona Prince showed glaring disparities between the investment in the men’s and women’s events. Subsequent reporting highlighted that the women’s tourney wasn’t even allowed use of the iconic March Madness brand. “It’s equality,” Carol Stiff, former ESPN executive and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, said of the branding. “It...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Nba Championship#March Madness Daily#Ncaa Title Game#The Duke Blue Devils#The Unc Tar Heels#Unc#Tbs#Nba#The San Antonio Spurs#Cavs#The Chicago Bulls
Sportico

March Madness Daily: Women’s Record Crowds Reflect Ticketing Spikes

Click here to read the full article. A record number of fans—and a boisterous bunch at that—attended the first and second-round games in this year’s women’s NCAA basketball tournament. The 32 contests, a particularly competitive slate, brought an unprecedented 216,890 spectators for the pair of opening rounds, topping the previous record set in 2004. The slate drew a decent couch crowd as well: Viewership was up 15% through the same span, according to ESPN. The second round saw the biggest jump, averaging 474,000 viewers (a 25% boost over 2021). The top 16 women’s seeds hosted the opening rounds, and many of...
NFL
Sportico

March Madness Daily: The NCAA’s Billion-Dollar Cash Cow

Click here to read the full article. March Madness can make or break careers for college basketball players and coaches, but no one has more on the line in these three weeks than the NCAA itself. The governing body controls neither the College Football Playoff, nor any FBS bowl games, which means the annual men’s basketball tournament is the end-all-be-all financially for the NCAA. The association made a record $1.16 billion in 2021 and more than 85% of that came from March Madness. The biggest driver is the NCAA’s long-term TV deals with CBS and Turner Sports, which will pay the Indianapolis-based...
NFL
Sportico

Adidas NIL Program Stings Those Caught in FBI’s NCAA Hoops Probe

Click here to read the full article. News of Adidas’ nationwide NIL program, open to current college athletes at all of its 109 affiliated Division I universities, hit Emanuel “Book” Richardson like “the ultimate smack in the face.” Actually–as Richardson mulled it over during a WhatsApp call with Sportico–this was more akin to a “gut punch…and punch to the jaw…by Mike Tyson.” The former Arizona assistant basketball coach was one of at least four people sentenced to prison in 2019 for their role in what the Department of Justice initially focused on as a conspiracy to create “a pay-to-play culture” in college...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Ex-Agent’s NBA Player A.I. Tech Set to Expand to Soccer, Betting

Click here to read the full article. Looking to make it as an NBA agent, Joshua Ebrahim would spend three to four days building reports around each client heading into free agency. “It was tedious, it was time-consuming, and it wasn’t really aligned with how the teams valued these players,” said Ebrahim, on a phone call. “So many decisions happen during free agency, and after typically 48 hours, all the money is gone.” The experience—and a degree in computer technology—led him to decide artificial intelligence could lead to a better way. He left Rosenhaus Sports Representation in July 2019 and began...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sportico

Sporticast: Record $850 Million Public Subsidy For NFL’s Buffalo Bills

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the record-breaking $850 million public subsidy secured by the Buffalo Bills for a new NFL stadium in Western New York. That money—$600 million of which is coming from the state, $250 million from the county—eclipses the previous record of $750 million secured by the Raiders for their new Las Vegas venue. The entire Bills project is expected to cost $1.4 billion, meaning the team and NFL are only footing about 31%...
NFL
Sportico

The Professional Collegiate League: An Amateur Case Study

Click here to read the full article. Ricky Volante wanted to pay college athletes, and he had a damn good plan to do it. He just needed money, which is why he was standing outside the Roman Colosseum, with earphones, interrupting his own honeymoon to take a conference call with a potential patron. It was March 2019, and Volante, a sports and entertainment lawyer and former college baseball player, hadn’t planned on doing any business. But as CEO of what would become the Professional Collegiate League, a startup basketball venture with the modest goal of upending the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s...
NFL
Sportico

Sporticast: Saint Peter’s Athletic Director Talks Business of Cinderella

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with Saint Peter’s University athletic director Rachelle Paul about the men’s basketball team’s shocking run in the NCAA tournament. The Peacocks overcame 100-1 odds in beating Kentucky and Murray State, becoming just the third No. 1 seed to make it to the Sweet Sixteen. Paul details all the ways in which the two wins, and the national media spotlight, are already helping the Jersey City school. She says the university has seen increased application interest, more interest from existing sponsors (including Adidas),...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy