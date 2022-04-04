ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Give BTS a Real Spy Movie Immediately, and 11 Other Thoughts on the 2022 Grammys

By Brian Hiatt
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2By9Q6_0eyumzba00

Click here to read the full article.

Even the most ardent Grammy haters would have to admit that the ceremony at least has an ethos: The alternate-universe vision of current popular music it presents is almost its own radio format, where almost everything is more classicist, melodic, and live-instrument-driven than our unfiltered real world. (The choices for awards are, as always, another, much-worse story, and continue — in many categories — to be unabashedly bonkers.) This year, the performances were almost uniformly excellent (depending on your tastes, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood were arguably kinda mid) — so the real issue is who
didn’t get to perform.

Silk Sonic’s “777” showed the partnership can move beyond retro — if they want. The hot live performance, which combined Bruno Mars’ funk-rock guitar and James Brown vocal channeling with Anderson .Paak’s show-stopping ability to rap and play drums simultaneously, only emphasized that despite the duo’s purported time-traveling mission, a lot of their most exciting musical moments couldn’t really have existed in the Seventies. Bruno and Anderson should stay together, drop the gimmick, and see what comes next.

Olivia Rodrigo somehow ceded the big-rock-is-back performance to Billie Eilish . The Grammys have always loved ballads even more than they love making dizzyingly odd Album of the Year choices, so it’s inevitable that Rodrigo would end up performing “Driver’s License” on the show rather than “Good 4 U.” To be fair, the performance was beyond exquisite, the song itself is an instant classic, and it all gets extra points for using a Mandalorian -style digital backdrop to let her crawl like a viper through those suburban streets. It was, all in all, a perfect coronation moment. And yet … it’s hard not to miss the sugar rush we would’ve gotten from a punked-out performance of “Good 4 U,” which brought guitars to the top of the charts for the first time in years.

Give BTS a real spy movie, immediately. OK, here’s the pitch: What better cover for international super-spies than traveling from country to country as the biggest band in the world? Might as well put Olivia Rodrigo in there as well, given that the entire universe is now fervently shipping her and V based on a five-second interaction. In any case, with Jungkook just recovering from Covid, the group was barely able to rehearse as a full group for the performance and still killed it, doing what they do best — creating a mini-universe for their music, in this case an intriguingly revamped version of “Butter,” complete with the world’s first suit-jacket air guitar.

Billie Eilish (and Finneas) seized the moment. In her roughly 35 Grammy performances so far, Eilish has too often fallen into the ceremony’s candle-lit ballad trap, so it was bracing to see “Happier Than Ever” bloom into full-on arena rock that lived up to her Taylor Hawkins T-shirt — complete with Finneas making a super-rapid switch between acoustic and electric guitars. It may well have been the greatest pop-rock performance in the fake rain since Kelly Clarkson’s epochal 2005 VMAs take on “Since You Been Gone.”

Lil Nas X’s handlers belatedly got their wish — Jack Harlow’s verse was cut nearly in half on “Industry Baby.” Dressed like the drippiest member of the Kryptonian council of elders, Lil Nas X was the pop divo the world needs right now. But it was notably odd that Jack Harlow only got to rap part of his “Industry Baby” verse — especially since Harlow just revealed to Rolling Stone that he had to appeal personally to Nas after his management tried to slice Harlow’s verse in half “for the algorithm.”

Brandi Carlile , slap us across the face. Is it possible for an artist as lauded as Brandi Carlile to actually be underrated? Her glittery performance of “Right on Time,” with two separate money notes, helps explain to any doubters why her pals Elton John and Joni Mitchell treat her as an equal.

Classic rap is going to be a thing. Nas and his big band were legitimately spectacular, and his stage mastery — honed over decades — suggested that the current vintage-hip-hop resurgence (the Super Bowl, Versuz, LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells SiriusXM channel) is only going to get bigger.

Why, though, was there almost as much pre-1950s pop on this broadcast as there was rap? It was hard not to notice that J Balvin was one of the only young rappers on the entire show. Where was Doja Cat’s performance? How about J. Cole (youngish), Baby Keem, and Tyler, the Creator? (Outside of rap, why didn’t Jazmine Sullivan — whose Best R&B Album winner, Heaux Tales, was unfairly shut out of an Album of the Year nom — get to perform?) Stephen Sondheim certainly deserved a tribute performance, treacly as it was, but why didn’t DMX get one too?

Catwoman’s dad rocks. Even Jared Leto was trying to figure out how Lenny Kravitz hasn’t aged in 30 years, though even he couldn’t upstage H.E.R. killing it on every instrument short of the flugelhorn.

Justin Bieber still doesn’t know when he’s parodying himself. His solo piano turn at the start of “Peaches” was impressive, but his eyes-clenched-shut soul-man delivery was ludicrously disconnected with the “badass bitch” and “weed from California” lyrics.

The Astroworld victims deserved a tribute. Just four months ago, 10 young people died in the worst concert tragedy in years. The tragedy deserved at least a mention on “music’s biggest night.”

It’s absurd and inexcusable that Jon Batiste’s Album of the Year victory marked the first time a Black performer won that award since 2008. And that one went to a Herbie Hancock album of Joni Mitchell covers. I mean, come on.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

See Carrie Underwood Haunt the Grammys With Live Debut of ‘Ghost Story’

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood gave the live debut of her new single “Ghost Story” at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. “I’m gonna be your ghost story/that keeping you up, all night memory,” she sang as a wind machine dramatically blew back her blonde hair and train. “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me/I’m gonna be your ghost story.” By song’s end, Underwood was lifted a few feet off the ground on a pedestal. The country star released “Ghost Story,” a brooding, eerie number about haunting an ex-lover, last month. Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia with...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

11-Year-Old Prince Demands Better Pay for Striking Teachers in Rare Archival Video

Click here to read the full article. Rare archival footage of an 11-year-old Prince voicing his support for striking teachers in 1970 has surfaced thanks to an investigation by CBS 4 in Minnesota.  The footage of Minneapolis Public School educators striking 52 years ago was dug up in an effort to give some historical context for a strike staged by educators in the same district just last month. After the video was restored, station production manager and local history buff Matt Liddy decided to scan the video for old landmarks, but was startled when he seemed to recognize one boy being...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AOL Corp

Cardi B deletes Twitter, Instagram after fans criticize her for not attending Grammys

Rapper Cardi B deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday after fans hounded her for not attending the Grammys. Fans of the "WAP" rapper took to Twitter to air their frustrations about Cardi not being in attendance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards despite being nominated for best rap rerformance for her song "Up." The award ultimately went to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for "Family Ties."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
J Balvin
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Joni Mitchell
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Nas
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Stephen Sondheim
epicstream.com

BTS V Caught Smoking at 64th Grammy Awards: Fans Come To His Defense

Fans seem to have mixed feelings about BTS V smoking, but many defend him. BTS attended the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas and put everyone in awe with their stunning presence and incredible performance. But aside from the surprising so-called flirting scene between V and Olivia Rodrigo and the group's possible collaboration with Lady Gaga, V's smoking scene made some noise.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Looks From BTS, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X & More

Click here to read the full article. The stars and sun aligned on the Grammy red carpet this warm Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prominent artists and entertainers arrived in iridescent one-pieces, print dresses and colorful suits in anticipation of a spectacular evening. Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 awards instead of the usual New York/Los Angeles metro regions. The pandemic bumped this year’s event from its originally scheduled Los Angeles date in January. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah hosts for the second year in a row. The Grammys will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Popular Music
POPSUGAR

Jin Was Seated For Most of BTS's Grammys Performance — Here's Why

BTS lit up the Grammys stage with their performance of "Butter" on Sunday night, with memorable moments like Jungkook coming down from the ceiling, V whispering sweet nothings into Olivia Rodrigo's ear, and J-Hope almost wiping out midsong (but saving himself like the smooth dance master he is). However, while Jungkook, V, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Suga danced throughout the performance like usual, Jin, aka Worldwide Handsome, stayed seated for most of the performance. While ARMYs certainly know what's going on with Jin at all times, many of the non-BTS stans tuning into the Grammys might be wondering why he wasn't dancing along with the rest of the group.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Silk Sonic Hit The Jackpot With First Live Performance Of “777” At The 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. Following their tied pre-show Grammy wins for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, Silk Sonic kicked off the 64th annual award show with an electric performance of “777” from their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.  With lyrics like “Pretty motherf**ker with some money to blow / I’m ’bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll / Come on, 7-7-7, let’s go / Oh, whatever you wanna do, baby / I got ya,” it’s only right that this song made its live debut in Sin City on the Grammys stage.More from VIBE.comGrammys...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Nas To Deliver 1st Solo Grammys Performance Following Historic Best Rap Album Win

Las Vegas, NV – Following his long-awaited first victory at the Grammys for Best Rap Album with King’s Disease in 2021, Nas is returning to the 2022 awards show in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 3). The Recording Academy revealed its full lineup of performers on Friday (April 1), which includes the Queensbridge icon gracing the Grammys stage for his first solo performance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Watch Gunna and Future Deliver Brief Performance of ‘Pushin P’

Click here to read the full article. Gunna enlisted a very special guest for his Saturday Night Live musical debut—Future. Together the duo delivered a very brief performance of “Pushin P,” a track from Gunna’s third studio album DS4Ever that features Young Thug. Gunna also performed solo during his first stint at Studio 8H. Covered in fog, Gunna serenaded the audience with the slick, downtempo track “Banking on Me,” which he released as a standalone single on Valentine’s Day this year. The Atlanta rapper released his latest LP DS4Ever in January. DS4Ever featured appearances from Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Drake, Roddy Rich and...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber Gives the Censors a Workout During ‘Peaches’ Grammy Performance

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber might get his peaches out in Georgia, but he brought his Grammy-nominated single to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena. On Sunday, Bieber brought out Giveon and Daniel Caesar for a show-stopping rendition of their “Peaches” collaboration. Bieber began his performance from behind the piano, doing a slow jam take on the hit song solo. He was soon was joined by a full band and his collaborators Caesar and Giveon. The second half of the song was more enthusiastic — especially for whoever was in charge of bleeping out the curses, who kept...
MUSIC
KEYT

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world’s biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month’s ceremony in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys shifted from a January show in Los Angeles to an April ceremony in Las Vegas due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy