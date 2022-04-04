Tayla Parx Brings Super Mario Brothers Cosplay to Grammy Awards Red Carpet in Spiked Bowser Outfit

Click here to read the full article.

Tayla Parx didn’t go unnoticed at the 2022 Grammys last night in Las Vegas. Shunning the typical evening gown for cosplay, the singer-songwriter hit the red carpet in a spiky green outfit and yellow platform boots with green spikes.

Styled by Orchid Satellite and Elias Martian, the Grammy-nominated artist wore a custom look by avant-garde designer BCalla , who has dressed other stars like Doja Cat, Lizzo, Azealia Banks and Lady Gaga .

According to her Instagram , the 28-year-old — who has written for the likes of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber — aimed to emulate the iconic Super Mario Bros. character Bowser. Parx’s long braid even had a spiked ball at the end.

The 2022 Grammy Awards aired on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show took place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Jon Batiste took home the most awards of the evening — including its top honor, Album of the Year. Olivia Rodrigo also won three awards out of her first seven nominations, notably Best New Artist. Other top winners from the awards included Doja Cat and SZA, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and Kanye West, among others.

Check out all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards.