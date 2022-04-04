Julia Fox Debuts an Unexpected Dinner Outfit in Croc Bralette, Latex Pants & Slick Pointy Boots

Click here to read the full article.

Julia Fox has been on a street style spree as of lately. The “No Sudden Move” actress stepped out in another head-turning ensemble while out in Los Angles over the weekend. She served a monochrome moment during the sunset outing in an all-black outfit.

Fox’s latest look consisted of a black leather bandeau top, which she paired with low-rise latex pants. The bottoms prompted a PVC vibe due to its smooth and shiny finish.

In true fashion form, the model continued to make a statement by teaming her risky ensemble with an oversized croc-embossed leather puffer coat. The outerwear was accented with fuzzy details around the hood and on the cuffs of each arm. She touted her essentials in a black handbag that was adorned with crocodile print and swapped her usual bold eye makeup for a fresh face.

The “No Cut Gems” star continued to put an edge on her look with latex boots . The glossy silhouette had an elongated pointed-toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Fox has a personal fashion aesthetic that is filled with leather and latex galore. She knows how to add key elements to her outfits that stay true to her edgy style. For example, she recently revamped a Canadian tuxedo by pairing a loose-fitting denim blazer with a strapless unzipped denim top. The influencer finished things off with baggy boyfriend jeans, a denim Balenciaga handbag and Alexander Wang’s Viola boots.

