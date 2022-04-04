ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Fox Debuts an Unexpected Dinner Outfit in Croc Bralette, Latex Pants & Slick Pointy Boots

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Fox has been on a street style spree as of lately. The “No Sudden Move” actress stepped out in another head-turning ensemble while out in Los Angles over the weekend. She served a monochrome moment during the sunset outing in an all-black outfit.

Fox’s latest look consisted of a black leather bandeau top, which she paired with low-rise latex pants. The bottoms prompted a PVC vibe due to its smooth and shiny finish.

In true fashion form, the model continued to make a statement by teaming her risky ensemble with an oversized croc-embossed leather puffer coat. The outerwear was accented with fuzzy details around the hood and on the cuffs of each arm. She touted her essentials in a black handbag that was adorned with crocodile print and swapped her usual bold eye makeup for a fresh face.

The “No Cut Gems” star continued to put an edge on her look with latex boots . The glossy silhouette had an elongated pointed-toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Fox has a personal fashion aesthetic that is filled with leather and latex galore. She knows how to add key elements to her outfits that stay true to her edgy style. For example, she recently revamped a Canadian tuxedo by pairing a loose-fitting denim blazer with a strapless unzipped denim top. The influencer finished things off with baggy boyfriend jeans, a denim  Balenciaga handbag and Alexander Wang’s Viola boots.

Click through the gallery to see Fox’s best style moments.

Slip into a sleek pair of black boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfRTy_0eyukpza00
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Cardinale Bootie, $1,175 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2lzA_0eyukpza00
CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Nixie Pointed Toe Bootie, $165 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0HWc_0eyukpza00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: London Rag Mlient Boot, $90 .

Footwear News

Kimora Lee Simmons Goes Sporty-Casual in ‘Pulp Fiction’ Shirt, Stretch Pants and Nike Air Max Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kimora Lee Simmons shows how to go casual and sporty. The businesswoman was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday in chic style. Simmons elected to keep it simple in a white T-shirt that had an eye-catching print of the ‘90s cult-classic film “Pulp Fiction.” The top was short-sleeved and included a crew neckline. On the lower half, she went with black stretch pants that added a functional twist. She completed everything with white Nike...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cardi B Serves ’90s Street Style With Padded Leather Vest, Baggy Jeans & Chunky Square-Toe Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B has been on a street style posting spree lately. On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper dropped a slew of new photos on Instagram posing in some fresh designer threads. “Simple but nothing simple,” she wrote under the upload. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Cardi’s cozy outfit prompted a ’90s fashion feel as it included signature staples from the unforgettable era. Her look consisted of a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Is Beverly Hills-Boho in Slip Dress, Double Chanel Bags and Curvy Suede Boots

Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen proved that the only accessory you need to pull a look together is a sharp handbag — or two, plus a set of chic boots. The star stepped out in Beverly Hills after grabbing lunch with a friend at Il Pasta, wearing a floral slip dress by Saint Laurent. The pink and beige silk number was layered with an olive green The Frankie Shop blazer, adding a sharpened element to the bohemian dress. Teigen’s look was finished with two Chanel handbags — a black leather tote and quilted red crossbody bag —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Soars in Sky-High Heels & Purple Dress for Performance at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood took regal glamour onstage for her performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. While singing her song “Ghost” in Las Vegas, Underwood put on the glitz in a voluminous gown by Affair. The sleeveless purple satin number featured a minidress silhouette with a deep neckline, asymmetric skirt and thigh-high slit — as well as one off-the-shoulder sleeve made of silver chains. Elevating the piece were layers of similar chains, as well as a large embroidered train that dramatically flowed behind Underwood throughout her performance. The singer’s look was complete with Faberge’s...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Charli D’Amelio Edges Up Midi Dress With Height-Boosting Chunky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Charli D’Amelio took an edgy approach to her latest look on Instagram on Monday. The TikTok star posted a series of photos where she’s seen in a green and black printed midi dress with a slit along the leg. The dress also featured button detailing throughout. D’Amelio accessorized with a Prada shoulder bag. silver hoop earrings, a bracelet and rings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by cd (@charlidamelio) The social media...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Goes Back to the ’90s in Baggy Low-Rise Jeans With Vans Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber kept things casual during her latest outing. The model stepped out on Thursday in LA wearing a white cropped T-shirt paired with medium-wash jeans. Her low-rise jeans featured a ’90s-esque baggy style. She added simple jewelry to her look as well as black sunglasses and a black shoulder bag. Bieber tied in the black in her purse and shades with her shoes. She opted for a pair of black sneakers with while...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz is Pretty in Pink in Chanel Minidress and Peep-Toe Heels at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Click here to read the full article. Penelope Cruz was thinking pink while attending the Oscar Nominees Luncheon in California on Monday afternoon. The actress was joined by numerous stars also nominated for awards at this year’s ceremony, including Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose. The “Vanilla Sky” star hit the red carpet with husband Javier Bardem in a pink tweed minidress from Chanel. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, the style featured a sleeveless silhouette with two large front pockets, closed by silver buttons with Chanel’s “Double C” logos and a quilted texture. Cruz’s look was complete with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Risky Crop Top With Leather Mini Skirt & Rhinestone Sandals at Miu Miu Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens knows how to serve a look. The “High School Musical” alum was ultra-chic at the Miu Miu “House Comes With a Bird” screening and after-party in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Hudgens arrived in an ensemble that is fitting for the spring season. The “Tick, Tick…Boom” star wore a cropped white button-up shirt. The garment had billowy sleeves and was embellished with silver polka dots. To add an edge to her look, she...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

