No. 4 Alabama softball picked up a series win over 15th-ranked Georgia at Rhoads Stadium, highlighted by Lexi Kilfoyl's first career perfect game in Monday's finale. "My drop was going right, the curve felt good and (pitching) coach Steph (VanBrakle Prothro) was calling all the right pitches at all the right times," said Kilfoyl. "I noticed in the third inning, but I kept the thoughts out of my head and got it done." ...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO