Casa Grande Neon Sign ParkBlossom Digital Marketing via Neon Sign Park. (Casa Grande, AZ) At a time when commercial air travel was in its infant stages and more and more people could afford automobiles, interstate motor travel was the way to go in the 1940s and 1950s. Pop culture and travel buffs know that Route 66 was the throughway from Chicago to Los Angeles and all stops in between, beginning in the late 1920s.

