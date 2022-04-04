FRAMED: Door County Half Marathon

The Rust Shaker Mountain Bike Race is making its return to Mid-Michigan College. The race is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at the Mid-Michigan College Harrison Campus and will be held on the Harrison Campus trail system, featuring divisions for every ability level. Officials say the trail system is designed...
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The weather should be beautiful for Saturday’s Ingalls 5K on the Causeway. It’s the 10th annual event, and is back in person for 2022!. The event is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics Mississippi, and you must register ahead of time to take part.
PULASKI, NY – Luke Tighe, an eleventh grade student at Pulaski Academy and Central School, took first place honors in all three snowshoe racing events that he entered for the winter 2022 WFRA racing season. Going head to head with older, more experienced athletes, Tighe showed the way and...
Feeling sluggish in your training for the 2022 Blue Cross Broad Street Run 10-miler in Philadelphia?. Well, this should give you a boost. 🏅 The run has revealed the look for the medal tens of thousands of runners will get as they finish the 10-mile dash down Broad Street. 🏅
As Alabama’s largest state park, Oak Moutain has plenty of things to do for all levels of experience, from the average nature enjoyer to the expert mountain biker. Keep reading to find out how to plan for the perfect visit at Oak Mountain State Park. Hiking. Rise and shine!...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Junior Ski to Sea Race and Parade are cancelled for a third year in a row but the race is set to return in 2023 under new management. The Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the junior events in the past but is handing the baton to Whatcom Events.
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell Trails Association invites cyclists to take part in the inaugural Rock N Roller cycling event, on Saturday, April 23 in Old Fort. The event offers two routes -- 65-mile and 21-mile -- which both start and finish in front of the Kitsbow Old Fort Ride House -- and both offer sights of McDowell County that show why it's a cycling destination.
