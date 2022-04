Pete Kalamoutsos was heading to a Greek restaurant in Rockville with his friend Tiësto, a Dutch DJ who was at the time on the verge of global stardom. It was 2003 and Kalamoutsos was running a dance-music event company, Club Glow, while also working around town as a DJ. In the car, Tiësto posed a question that would fundamentally change Kalamoutsos’s life—and also DC’s music scene: “What do you want to do? Do you want to be a superstar DJ or a superstar promoter? You can’t do both.” Kalamoutsos thought about it and decided Tiësto was right. “Whatever you do in life, you’ve got to do 100 percent,” he says now. “You can’t half-ass it.” So he decided to ditch DJing and focus on the business side of things.

