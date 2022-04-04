ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Police arrest 275 people after fuel protests

By Isobel Frodsham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1pp6_0eyuhoJs00

Police have arrested 275 people after a series of fuel protests across the UK.

Essex Police said they had arrested 10 people on Monday following a number of demonstrations at fuel sites in the county on Friday.

The force added it had now arrested 172 people in total and it was “continuing to engage with a small number of people remaining in situ”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25eXGJ_0eyuhoJs00

Activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been blocking access to oil terminals over the past four days, demanding that the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

They said supporters of the group who had dug a secret network of tunnels at the Navigator Oil terminal in Thurrock and Grays oil terminals, both in Essex, remain underground as part of the action.

On Monday, Extinction Rebellion said around 30 protesters returned to the Esso oil facility, near Heathrow Airport in west London, at 4am, erecting a bamboo structure in front of its entrance.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said four people had been arrested, bringing the total number of arrests following protests in London and Staines to 18.

Warwickshire Police meanwhile said it had arrested 68 people for a range of alleged offences including criminal damage, obstructing a highway and public order offences after weekend protests at Kingsbury Oil Terminal.

West Midlands Police said 13 people had been arrested following a protest at a terminal in Tyburn, Birmingham on Sunday. Hampshire Police said its figure stood at four arrests after demonstrations took place on Friday at Hythe Terminal in New Road in Hythe and at BP in Hamble Lane and Copse Lane.

Andrew Smith, from Extinction Rebellion, said following the Esso protest: “We’re here to say that climate action cannot wait. Right now, governments are choosing to exploit the crisis in Ukraine to hand out oil licences and continue the fossil fuel economy that’s destroying us.

“The reality is, the UK public wants faster action on climate as the energy crisis hits. We know what is happening and what needs to be done – by acting in favour of corporate interest over the will of the people, the Government is showing contempt for the people who elected them.

“How long ago did our Prime Minister say Cop26 was our last chance to save humanity? And now they’re sidelining climate policy once again. This is not living in reality.”

The group said further action is expected on April 9 in London’s Hyde Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzbL4_0eyuhoJs00

A Government spokesperson said: “Any criminal activity will not be tolerated, and swift action is being taken by the police, preventing significant disruption to the public and industry.

“While we are working to drive down our use of expensive fossil fuels, there will continue to be ongoing demand for oil and gas over the coming decades while we transition to cheaper low-carbon energy.

“As the Business Secretary has said, turning off our domestic source of gas overnight would put energy security, British jobs and industries at risk, leaving us more dependent on foreign imports.”

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

588K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
BBC

Overnight fraud and drugs raids lead to 17 arrests

Seventeen people have been arrested following a series of raids by police across Kent, Sussex, London, Essex and Suffolk. Police seized more than £400,000 in cash, luxury watches, designer clothes, cars and artwork early on Wednesday. Officers were targeting people suspected of being involved in complex fraud or supplying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hackney schoolgirl strip-searched by Met Police was taken out of exam

A 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police was pulled out of an exam so the "traumatic incident" could take place, a safeguarding report says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. The report found the search, without another adult...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Hundreds of county lines drug arrests across West Midlands

Hundreds have been arrested by police across the West Midlands region in relation to county lines drug dealing. The West Midlands, Staffordshire, West Mercia and Warwickshire forces made more than 200 arrests and seized drugs with a street value of more than £1.5m. County lines gangs exploit children as...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Child Q: Black teenager launches legal action against Met Police after strip search

A Black teenager strip-searched at school by police officers has thanked members of the public for their support, saying it has shown she is “not alone”.The 15-year-old schoolgirl, also known as Child Q, is taking civil action against the Metropolitan Police and her school, the law firm Bhatt Murphy said.She is acting to obtain “cast-iron commitments to ensure this never happens again to any other child”.The case has sparked outrage from politicians, campaigners and members of the wider public, with London mayor Sadiq Khan sharing his “dismay and disgust” and campaigner Patrick Vernon describing the incident as “state rape”. A...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Essex Police#Tunnels#Ukraine#Protest#Extinction Rebellion#The Metropolitan Police#Warwickshire Police
BBC

West Midlands trio jailed over drug smuggling operation

Three men have been jailed for their part in a drugs smuggling operation - bringing them into the UK inside machinery. Thomas Kavanagh, 54, Gary Vickery, 39, and Daniel Canning, 43, had admitted conspiring to import class A and B drugs, and money laundering. The National Crime Agency (NCA) estimated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
BBC

Family mourn after second traffic accident death

A mother has paid tribute to her "outgoing" son who died when his motorbike hit a wall. Craig Lear-Jones, 28, died at the scene near to The Fox Inn in Wem, Shropshire, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday. His sister, Tara, had died in a road traffic collision on the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fareham rape: Police release new CCTV footage of man

Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they "urgently" want to trace. The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday 19 March. He then attacked her on a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Clerkenwell: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 19, found dead in student halls in London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old woman was found dead in student halls in London. Sabita Thanwani was named by the Met Police on Sunday morning after the tragic discovery in Clerkenwell on Saturday. Officers were called at around 5.10am to a report of a woman “seriously injured” at the student block. Despite emergency workers’ best efforts, Ms Thanwani was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested a man in connection with her death on Sunday afternoon in the Clerkenwell area. He remains in police custody on suspicion of murder and assault.Detective Chief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two's fury after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parks a Range Rover on his drive for FOUR days leaving him unable to access his bins - but says police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'

A father-of-two was left furious after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parked their Range Rover on his drive for four days leaving him unable to access his bins - but police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'. Zekarias Haile, 51, woke up to find that a stranger had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wiltshire police worker jailed over affair with rapist

A former police worker has been jailed after having a relationship with a convicted rapist she was meant to be supervising. Rachel Beale, 53, was an offender manager within Wiltshire police's management of sexual and violent offenders unit. The relationship led her to be charged with misconduct in public office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tributes for ‘good mother’ stabbed to death while children were at school

Neighbours have paid tribute to a “lovely” mother-of-two who was stabbed to death in Bethnal Green, London, while her children were at school.The alarm was raised at 4.06pm on Thursday after the 40-year-old mother failed to pick her children up from school, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.Officers then attended an address on Globe Road where they found the woman with stab injuries.On Saturday, while police officers were still at the estate where the incident took place, neighbours of the woman told of how police officers broke down the door to get in to the address.Others said she had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Newly qualified dentist who was caught smoking a joint as he drove home after the second day in his job is fined £1,269 and banned from driving for 12 months

A young dentist was caught smoking cannabis while driving home after his second day in a new job, a court heard. Sajid Patel, 25, was initially pulled over for speeding, but officers later smelled the illicit substance coming from his VW Golf vehicle and arrested him for drug-driving. Bolton Magistrates'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Musician admits murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Cody Ackland entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Plymouth Crown Court and will be sentenced at a later date. A musician has pleaded guilty to the murder of 18-year-old student Bobbi-Anne McLeod. Cody Ackland, 24, entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bromsgrove woman's grave 'missed by police diggers'

The body of a woman allegedly murdered by her husband was not found for more than six months when a police dig did not go deep enough, a court heard. Nezam Salangy is on trial at Worcester Crown Court accused of killing Zobaidah Salangy in March 2020 and burying her in woodland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ukraine: Four arrests at oligarch's London mansion after balcony protest

Police have arrested four people after a protest at a mansion linked to Vladimir Putin ally Oleg Deripaska. Protesters have been on the balcony of 5 Belgrave Square, in central London, since midnight despite police efforts to remove them. The squatters said they were reclaiming the property for Ukrainian refugees.
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

588K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy