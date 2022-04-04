ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

‘Challenged’ books soared in 2021, study finds

WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BEZW_0eyuhlfh00

NEW YORK (AP) — Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, has never been so busy.

“A year ago, we might have been receiving one, maybe two reports a day about a book being challenged at a library. And usually those calls would be for guidance on how to handle a challenge or for materials that support the value of the work being challenged,” Caldwell-Stone told The Associated Press. “Now, we’re getting three, four, five reports a day, many in need of support and some in need of a great deal of support.”

“We’re on the phone constantly,” she added.

Accounts of book bannings and attempted book bannings, along with threats against librarians, have soared over the past year and the ALA has included some numbers in its annual State of America’s Libraries Report, released Monday. The association found 729 challenges — affecting nearly 1,600 books — at public schools and libraries in 2021, more than double 2020’s figures and the highest since the ALA began compiling challenges more than 20 years ago.

The actual total for last year is likely much higher — the ALA collects data through media accounts and through cases it learns about from librarians and educators and other community members. Books preemptively pulled by librarians — out of fear of community protest or concern for their jobs — and challenges never reported by libraries are not included.

The number could well grow again in 2022, Caldwell-Stone said, as conservative-led school boards and legislatures enact more restrictions. Last week, the Georgia legislature passed a bill that would accelerate the process for removing books seen as “harmful to minors.”

“Nothing would surprise me,” Caldwell-Stone says.

The two most challenged books on the ALA’s top 10 list have been in the news often: Maia Kobabe’s graphic memoir about sexual identity, “Gender Queer,” and Jonathan Evison’s “Lawn Boy,” a coming-of-age novel narrated by a young gay man. Both have been singled out by Republican officials.

Last fall in Virginia, Glenn Youngkin backed a local school board’s banning of the two books during his successful run for governor. Around the same time, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster supported a school board’s decision to remove “Gender Queer.”

In Florida recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy” upon signing a law that would force elementary schools to provide a searchable list of every book available in their libraries or used in instruction and allow parents, DeSantis said, “to blow the whistle.”

Kobabe and Evison noted during recent interviews an irony of their books being targeted: Neither set out to write a story for young people. But they gained a following among students with the help of the American Library Association, which has given each book an Alex Award for works “written for adults that have special appeal to young adults, ages 12 through 18.”

“I think a big part of our books getting so much attention is that they’re award winners and ended up being purchased by libraries all over the country,” Kobabe said.

Others on the ALA list, virtually all cited for LGBTQ or racial themes, include Angie Thomas’ bestselling “The Hate U Give,” centered on a police shooting of a Black teen; George Johnson’s “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” Juno Dawson’s “This Book Is Gay” and Susan Kuklin’s “Beyond Magenta.” Two older works that have been on the list before also appear: Sherman Alexie’s autobiographical novel “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” and Nobel laureate Toni Morrison’s debut novel “The Bluest Eye.”

The library association defines a “challenge” as a “formal, written complaint filed with a library or school requesting that materials be removed because of content or appropriateness.” The ALA doesn’t keep a precise figure for how many books have actually been removed, but cases have come up routinely over the past year. Last December, a school district in San Antonio, Texas, pulled hundreds of library books to “ensure they did not have any obscene or vulgar material in them.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WGN News
WGN News

16K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow WGN News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WGN News

Police looking for missing Gary woman after I-65 crash

GARY, Ind. — Police and family are looking for a missing 23-year-old Gary woman last heard from on Saturday night. Ariana Taylor was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans and gym shoes. On Sunday, Gary police responded to an accident scene near I-65 and the I-80/94 interchange. Police said the vehicle left […]
GARY, IN
TheConversationAU

Teacher sacked for reading bum book to students: the latest conservative book ban

On March 1, 2022, Toby Price, an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in New Byrum, Mississippi, faced a problem. The reader booked for a Zoom session for 240 grade two students hadn’t shown up. So Price grabbed one of his favourite books, I Need a New Butt, and began reading. He was fired two days later. In Price’s termination letter, Hinds County Schools Superintendent Delesicia Martin cited “unnecessary embarrassment, a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” on Price’s part. The superintendent was particularly disturbed by the word “fart”, which he called “inappropriate”. However, the book, which features a character...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
allthatsinteresting.com

Was Abraham Lincoln Black? Inside The Curious Question Of The Great Emancipator’s Race

Rumors spread that Abraham Lincoln was Black even before he was elected president and have persisted for over 150 years — but is there any truth to them?. Abraham Lincoln was many things. He was the president, the “Great Emancipator,” and the man who steered the United States through the Civil War. But was Abraham Lincoln Black?
POLITICS
WABE

The history behind the Langston Hughes poem used in the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing

And yet must be—the land where every man is free.”. That line comes from Langston Hughes’ poem “Let America Be America Again,” first published in Esquire in 1936. It’s a long poem (which you can read in full here), that captures the wide swath of feelings from members of the under class begging America to fulfill its stated promises. It was deeply relevant then, and still is today — as evidenced by Sen. Cory Booker yesterday quoting the poem in support of Supreme Court nominee Kentaji Brown Jackson during her second day of confirmation hearings.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherman Alexie
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jonathan Evison
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Angie Thomas
Interesting Engineering

A US census from the 1950 shows how our great grandparents lived

On Friday, U.S. census records starting from 1950 were made available for all to see and they caused quite a stir. "Taken every 10 years since 1790, the United States census provides a snapshot of the nation's population. Because of a 72-year restriction on access to the records, the most recent census year currently available is 1950," wrote the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration.
POLITICS
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Library#Librarians#Legislature#American Libraries#Ap#The Associated Press#State Of America#Libraries Report
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Benjamin Franklin PBS documentary offers the “concealed contradictions" of the legendary Founding Father

In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
ENTERTAINMENT
24/7 Wall St.

50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century

What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
WATE

Find your next read at Spring Book Sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Your favorite book can be one visit away. The Knox County Public Library is hosting their Spring Book Sale after a 3-year hiatus. On March 24-26 Central United Methodist Church will be hosting this special one-time sale. Friends of the Library members will be eligible to shop first on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The sale will open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
TIME

Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in April

April is stacked with an almost overwhelming number of exciting new releases from treasured authors. Among the highlights: Jennifer Egan delivers a long-awaited sibling novel to A Visit From the Goon Squad , and Emily St. John Mandel again turns a pandemic into fodder for fiction. Ocean Vuong ’s second poetry collection will leave readers breathless, while comedian Jessi Klein’s essays promise stressed parents a laugh. Other titles celebrate deaf culture and introduce feisty, determined nuns.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Center Square

Phoenix nets most inbound movers, study finds

(The Center Square) – People are moving to Arizona in droves, especially the Phoenix area. Last year, the Phoenix metro area took the top spot nationwide in terms of the number of people moving to the city compared to the rate at which people were leaving the city, according to a study conducted by Allied.
PHOENIX, AZ
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy