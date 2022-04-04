Ohio State signee Brice Sensabaugh wins Florida Mr. Basketball award; DP’s Ernest Udeh Jr. is second

Lake Highland Prep senior Brice Sensabaugh became the ninth Orlando area player to win the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Basketball award. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Brice Sensabaugh, the high-scoring senior who led Lake Highland Prep to the 2022 Class 4A final four after missing his entire junior season following knee surgery, was named Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Basketball on Monday.

The 6-foot-6 Ohio State signee beat out another Orlando standout, Kansas recruit Ernest Udeh Jr. of Dr. Phillips for the honor in voting by a statewide panel of coaches and media members.

Sensabaugh was previously named as the Sentinel’s Orlando area Player of the Year and the 4A state Player of the Year. He averaged 25.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for a 25-4 Highlanders team that lost 62-60 in a state semifinal against 4A champion Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian.

“Coming from rock bottom last year and rehabbing and getting better after my surgery. … this means a lot,” Sensabaugh told the Sentinel after learning of the award. “It obviously wouldn’t be possible without coach Frat (Ben Fratrik) and my teammates.”

Sensabaugh, a 6-foot-6 swing, played defense in the post but roamed the perimeter offensively. He made 89 of 219 three-point shot attempts (40.6%) and shot 53.2% from the field.

Sensabaugh received 13 of the 20 first-place votes and 156 points. Udeh, a 6-10 center who averaged 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds, had two first-place votes and 101 ballot points.

Class 2A POY Ven-Allen Lubin (15.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg) was fourth in the voting with 62 points behind 3A POY Tre Donaldson of Florida High (85).

UF football signee Tony Livingston of 5A Tampa King was fifth with 29 points, followed by Ryan Davis of 6A Martin County (26) and Kaleb Wilson of 1A Malone (12).

“This (award) was one of the things I had on my check list to get done. It’s pretty cool that I was able to do so,” Sensabaugh said. “I also want to acknowledge the other guys who were players of the year in their respective classifications. Those are all great players.”

Sensabaugh’s selection makes Lake Highland the first Florida school to claim four Mr. Basketball awards. Former Highlanders’ great Joel Berry II was Mr. Basketball in 2013, 2014 and 2015 as the only three-time recipient of the honor. The award dates to 1983.

Here are the other previous Orlando area Mr. Basketball players:

Antonio Blakeney, Oak Ridge, 2015

Austin Rivers, Winter Park, 2011

Nick Calathes, Lake Howell, 2006 and 2007

Keith Brumbaugh, DeLand, 2005

Darius Washington, Edgewater, 2004

Amar’e Stoudemire, Cypress Creek, 2002

Frank Ford, Kissimmee Osceola, 1983

Coach of the Year: Jon Leon of Class 6A state champ Martin County (27-4) was voted overall Coach of the Year.

He garnered 123 ballot points to top Charlie Ward (104) of 3A champ Tallahassee Florida High and Andrew Moran (86) of 7A champ Miami Columbus. Treig Burke, coach of 2A state champ Orlando Christian Prep (26-4) finished sixth in the voting.

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .