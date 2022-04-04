ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wavelength Taps Eric Mahoney As New Head Of Film Development And Roz Sedaghat As Head Of Legal And Business Affairs

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Wavelength , the Emmy-award winning film production company behind Feels Good Man, CUSP , and Sundance/SXSW favorite 32 Sounds , has announced a wave of new hires to support their exponential growth in the past year. The newest members of the Wavelength team include award-winning filmmaker Eric Mahoney as Head of Development and Roz Sedaghat as Head of Legal and Business Affairs. Both will work closely with Founder, CEO, and Executive Producer, Jenifer Westphal and President and Executive Producer, Joe Plummer as the company continues to expand to meet content demands.

Having doubled their growth in the past year, Wavelength’s new additions also include Associate Producer-Films Jaimi Cooks, Assistant Editor-Films Hai-Li Kong, Content Producer-Studios Justin Fischer, and Office Manager Cee Williams.

“As Wavelength expands further into the narrative space we are excited to grow our team to meet production demands.” stated Joe Plummer, President and Executive Producer at Wavelength, “With 15 films in development and production on both sides of the non-fiction aisle along with several exciting Studios projects, we look forward to continuing to build on this momentum in 2022”.

Eric Mahoney joins Wavelength as Head of Development where he will ideate and develop original projects while working closely with agents, creators and filmmakers to grow the company’s network of collaborators. In addition to his debut documentary North Dixie Drive , Mahoney has produced the global anthology film Madly , which won Best Actress at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival, as well as the 2019 SXSW documentary Brainiac: Transmission After Zero which he also directed.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Wavelength team during this exciting period of growth.” stated Mahoney. “Their dedication to fostering first time filmmakers, while telling diverse award-winning stories is something I am honored to be a part of.”

A graduate of the UCLA School of Law, Roz Sedaghat earned her J.D. in the Media, Entertainment & Technology Law and Policy specialization in 2020, bringing her expertise to the Wavelength team as Head of Legal and Business Affairs. In her new role, Sedaghat will handle all agreements related to the production and distribution of documentary and narrative films as well as provide practical and business-oriented legal counseling on various employment law issues. While in law school, she received extensive in-house experience through competitive internships at WME, HBO, and Disney. Roz comes to Wavelength with a background in transactional entertainment law and intellectual property litigation, previously having handled all stages of copyright and trademark litigation at a boutique law firm.

Wavelength is an Emmy award-winning film studio helmed by Founder, CEO, and Executive Producer, Jenifer Westphal, and President and Executive Producer, Joe Plummer, dedicated to cultivating diverse talent and supporting stories that highlight little-known or under-recognized communities. Recent film projects include Sundance Special Jury Award winner CUSP , Tribeca “Best Documentary Feature” winner Socks On Fire , and the Emmy-winners Feels Good Man and Netflix’s Athlete A . Wavelength Studio’s client roster includes brands such as lululemon, American Express, MyFitnessPal, Uber Eats, Taco Bell, Vosges Haut-Chocolat, and Hpnotiq.

Wavelength’s most recent project 32 Sounds premiered on the opening night of Sundance to rave reviews. Up next is the heartfelt documentary feature Let Me Be Me which will be opening in select theaters and digital on February 25th via Greenwich Entertainment.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
MOVIES
Deadline

Hallmark Channel Star Brennan Elliott Inks Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark veteran Brennan Elliott is expanding his relationship with Crown Media Family Networks, with an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal. Elliott, who most recently starred in Hallmark Channel films The Perfect Pairing and Open By Christmas, began working with the networks in 2013 when he was cast as Warren Saget in the original primetime series Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove. Since then, Elliott has been a regular presence on Hallmark Channel as well as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and the All of My Heart franchise opposite Lacey Chabert, who also recently signed a multi-picture deal...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

CBS Business Affairs Co-Heads Allison Brightman & Jeeun Kim Take On Expanded Duties

Click here to read the full article. CBS announced today that Allison Brightman and Jeeun Kim, currently the executive VPs and co-heads of business affairs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, will expand their responsibilities. As the new EVP and co-heads of business affairs for CBS, Brightman will focus on CBS Studios and CBS Media Ventures while Kim will oversee CBS Entertainment, CBS Sports and CBS News & Stations. The BA leads in all divisions will report to Brightman and Kim while working with their respective divisional presidents. Brightman and Kim, both highly regarded within the company, will report to President and CEO...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Documentary Film#Doc Nyc#Sundance Sxsw#Head Of Development#Founder#Executive Producer
Collider

'The Invisible Pilot' Docuseries Trailer Tells a Riveting True Story About a Pilot With a Double Life

Viewers have a new look at what they can expect from the upcoming documentary series The Invisible Pilot. HBO has released a new trailer for the upcoming series. The trailer begins by talking about Gary Betzner's career as a crop duster. It goes on to talk about how Betzner was a great pilot and had survived eleven plane crashes. The trailer then talks about how one day in 1977, the car he was driving broke down on a bridge. He then unexpectedly jumped off the bridge and died. It then shifts focus with people trying to figure out why Betzner would take his own life. One of the theories that is hinted at is when the trailer shows a newspaper headline that says "'Dixie Mafia' Is Active In South." His wife talks to the camera about how Gary had lived a double life as a drug smuggler. His career as a smuggler helped Betzner earn millions of dollars. He was also flying guns that were connected to the CIA. The trailer then plays old audio of Betzner saying "I'm in a very dangerous position right now." In an interview for the documentary, his daughter talks about how she looked up to her father and was hurt when she learned the truth about him. It concludes by saying that he was connected to one of the biggest political scandals of his lifetime.
TV SERIES
Deadline

ABC Orders Pilot For New Incarnation Of National Parks Drama From Rashad Raisani & A+E Studios

Click here to read the full article. ABC is heading off into the national parks, only this time without Kevin Costner. The Disney-owned network has handed a pilot order to its untitled national parks project, which comes from A+E Studios. Rashad Raisani, an exec producer on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, is writing and exec producing a brand new take. The news comes after the network passed on the Costner co-penned and exec produced version in July 2021. 2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders The series is a “soapy” procedural set in the world of national parks. It revolves around the tangled, messy lives...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Barack Obama Returns To White House And Refers To Joe Biden As “Vice President”: “That Was A Joke”

Click here to read the full article. Barack Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday for the first time in five years and, as he started speaking, referred to Joe Biden as “vice president.” “That was a joke,” Obama said, with the current president and current vice president by his side. He then gave Biden a hug. “That was all set up. My president, Joe Biden. Vice President Harris,” Obama said. Obama was at an event tied to the 12th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, as well as a proposed fix to a so-called “family glitch.” As he started his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

The Best Movies to Watch on Hulu

Bruce Willis plays a past-his-prime sheriff who's put to the test in American Siege, one of the four films coming to Hulu this week. Here's a full list of all the movies coming to Hulu this week, followed by CNET's full rundown of the very best Hulu originals. What to...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘The Return Of Tanya Tucker — Featuring Brandi Carlile’: Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Doc Following SXSW Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to the feature documentary The Return of Tanya Tucker — Featuring Brandi Carlile, on the heels of its world premiere at SXSW. The film from director Kathlyn Horan (The If Project) tells the story of the trailblazing, hell-raising country music legend Tucker, who defied the standards of how a woman in country music was supposed to behave. Decades after she slipped from the spotlight, six-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tanya’s extraordinary life, spurring the greatest...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Headed To Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. In what has seemed likely for quite some time sources tell Deadline Paramount and Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick is expected to screen at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Speculation has gone on for several weeks with many believing that even with Tom Cruise’s busy schedule, things could be worked out and the film would likely land at the festival. Sources add the world premiere is still expected to happen in San Diego and that this would come after. Paramount had no comment. The Cannes Film Festival has been a launching pad for years for major tentpoles to...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Cherokee Nation Film Office Partners With Native American Media Alliance To Help Grow Native Representation In Film And TV

Click here to read the full article. The Cherokee Nation Film Office is partnering with the Native American Media Alliance to help grow Native representation in film and television. The collaboration, which includes support from major industry allies and the Motion Picture Association, aims to expand diversity and inclusion throughout the entertainment industry, both in front and behind the cameras. The Native American Media Alliance is a community-based organization that advocates for Native American representation in the entertainment industry. NAMA functions as a resource for industry personnel to work with Native Americans who have an authentic voice for film, television and new media. “With...
MOVIES
Deadline

Chuck Tatham Developing Comedy Series ‘Return To Edenview’ With ‘The Lake’ Producer Amaze

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Tatham, a co-exec producer of CBS sitcom The United States of Al, has teamed with Amaze, the production company behind The Lake, Amazon’s first Canadian scripted series, on a new comedy. Tatham, who has also worked on Modern Family and Central Park, has created Return to Edenview. It follows Dr. Billy Wendell, Jr. a successful, charming, high-priced New York plastic surgeon – until his practice implodes and he returns to his hometown to run his dad’s medical practice after “Senior” suddenly dies. Amaze, which was founded by Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence and is...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

WarnerMedia Purge Continues Ahead Of Discovery Merger: EVP Corp Comm Christy Haubegger, EVP General Counsel Jim Meza, EVP HR Jim Cummings, CFO Jennifer Biry & More

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: (UPDATED WITH MORE DETAILS) Less than 24 hours after CEO Jason Kilar, HBO Max boss Andy Forssell and Studio chief Ann Sarnoff were pink slipped from the about to disappear WarnerMedia, more executives were shown the door today. This includes: CFO Jennifer Biry, Jason Kilar’s right hand corp comm person Christy Haubegger who is also the Chief Inclusion Officer, EVP Chief Human Resources Officer Jim Cummings, EVP Chief Revenue Officer Tony Goncalves, EVP General Counsel Jim Meza, and Chief Technology Officer Richard Tom. This latest series of exits comes about 48 hours before the...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Canneseries Long Form Competition: Israel’s ‘The Lesson’ Scoops Two Prizes

Click here to read the full article. Israeli drama The Lesson has won two prizes in this year’s prestigious Canneseries Longform Competition. Kan 11’s six-parter featuring Fauda’s Doron Ben-David about Amir, a 43-year-old teacher, and Lian, a 17-year-old student, who engage in an emotional conflict, won Best Series and Best Performance for co-lead Maya Landsman. Federation Entertainment boarded the drama several days ago. Meanwhile, Canada’s Audrey Est Revenue won the Dior Grand Award, Best Music was awarded to Sky Deutschland’s Souls and Belgium’s Hacked took first prize in Short Form Series. The prestigious prizes were awarded at a swanky event in Cannes tonight, which sees out the Canneseries drama forum and...
WORLD
Deadline

eOne Developing ‘Paranormal Hitmen’ TV Series Based On Comic Books By Brett Murphy & Wilson Gandolpho

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: eOne is developing a TV series based on the Paranormal Hitmen comic books from writer Brett Murphy and illustrator Wilson Gandolpho. Billed as Ghostbusters meets Pulp Fiction, Paranormal Hitmen is an irreverent action-comedy that follows Gene Rizzo and Devon Grace, two mob hitmen whose lives are turned upside down when they’re accidentally recruited into a secret government agency tasked with hunting down paranormal threats. These low-down criminals then face threats from the living AND the dead—determined to control the world of the paranormal, while literally confronting ghosts of their pasts. The first edition of Paranormal...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

66K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy