ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertibles Presented as 500 Festival Event Cars

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago

A longtime tradition and another sign of the return of the Month of May took place April 4 as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Chevrolet staged 50 identical 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertibles on the main straightaway at IMS. The “Festival Event Cars” have reminded Indianapolis-area residents of the...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest

3K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

417K+

Views

Related
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Corvette Production Halted This Week

Production of the Chevy Corvette C8 was temporarily halted this week at GM’s Bowling Green production facility in Kentucky. According to a recent report from Automotive News, production is offline due to a parts shortage, with GM cutting the first and second shifts at the Bowling Green facility, per Chevy spokesperson Trevor Thompkins.
KENTUCKY STATE
CarBuzz.com

Modern TVR Sagaris Reboot Getting Chevrolet Power

British sports car manufacturer TVR has an interesting reputation. Its cars have always been raw, unforgiving brutes that ooze character and punish poor inputs, but the biggest issues have always stemmed from reliability problems and it's not uncommon to hear of old TVRs catching fire. That shouldn't be a problem going forward as the company aims to go electric. Alternatively, you could wait for a new Mustang-powered TVR, but that doesn't quite look as cool as the brand's older offerings and its timeline has been delayed substantially. Fortunately, a company called Grex Automotive has been promising a reborn TVR Sagaris for global markets including the USA. This first hit our radar in 2018, and now the journey is finally gathering momentum.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

7 Best Midsize Sedans According to KBB

Midsize sedans are known for their spacious interiors, excellent fuel economy, comfortable ride, and affordability. Thanks to Kelley Blue Book, finding the best family sedan has become much easier with its ranking of the best midsize cars of 2022. 2022 Lexus ES midsize sedan: Luxury and affordability personified. Kelley Blue...
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Local
Indiana Sports
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Chevrolet Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle coming to catch bad guys

Chevrolet already has a big truck for the police market in the Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle, and now it has a bigger cop vehicle. On Wednesday, the company introduced the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle to bring a pickup to the highway pursuit game. Based on a crew cab,...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Christensen
torquenews.com

Top Toyota Exec Refers to Mazda as "Partner" For a Joint Factory

Top Toyota executive Masashi Aihara shook hands with Mazda executive cementing themselves as partners for a joint factory in Alabama. When we think of influential Japanese automakers, we think of Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and all their sub-companies like Lexus, Acura, and Infiniti. However, this past decade, one particular Japanese automaker has been pushing its way through the stiff competition and into American garages. That company? Mazda.
ALABAMA STATE
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Zane Smith Going For Third Truck Series Win of 2022 at Martinsville

ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150 – WHAT IS IT ABOUT MARTINSVILLE THAT SUITS YOUR STYLE? “I feel like Martinsville is probably, if not the biggest rhythm track that we go to, and I feel like ever since I was a little kid on short tracks and that’s really at the end of the day what it is, they’ve just suited me. I really enjoy going to those places. The racing is always hectic, but it’s always a thrill of a finish and fortunately I’ve been on the good side of those recently. Hopefully, we can continue that wave.”
MARTINSVILLE, IN
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang Production Takes Another Hit

Unfortunately for Ford, Mustang production hasn't exactly been going smoothly. By now, we all know the reasons. Like the Chevrolet Corvette, big OEMs are struggling to meet surging demand right now. During the pandemic, automakers cut semiconductor production orders due to a lack of demand. Now, the demand is back, and the Ford Mustang is once again a casualty. According to Automotive News, Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant will be closing its doors. The info comes to us all via an employee memo sent out this week.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Camaro Ss#Chevrolet Ss#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Ims#Camaros#Penske Entertainment#Strategic Partnerships#Performance Design Studio#Brembo
Speedway Digest

Better Half iRacing Dash Returns to FS1 in May

After a hugely successful Better Half iRacing Dash last year, there was no doubt the event would return. Featuring the significant others of 12 NASCAR drivers and industry leaders racing virtually in Legend Cars on the inner oval of Texas Motor Speedway, this year’s event airing on FS1’s “NASCAR Race Hub, May 19 at 6 PM ET, is shaping up to be bigger than 2021.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Skuttle Tight to Partner with Jesse Little and Youngs Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway

Skuttle Tight has returned to partner with Jesse Little and Youngs Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway Thursday, April 7, 2022. "Skuttle Tight is excited to be back with Jesse and the Youngs Motorsports Team in 2022," Chad Kompelien, owner of Skuttle Tight said. "We have been working with Jesse for several years and could not be happier with the partnership and the marketing platform this gives Skuttle Tight. Each time we partner with Jesse we receive inquiries about what Skuttle Tight is and where it can be found." Chad continued. "Skuttle Tight is a solution to a problem that many homeowners have whether you are in a cooler or warmer climate. It seals your attic entry up to prevent losing your heat or cool air to help combat higher energy costs. Skuttle Tight can be found at many lumber and home improvement stores across the country. Skuttle Tight is a great addition to new home projects as well as easy to add to existing homes."
MARTINSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing - NCS Martinsville Quotes - Christopher Bell

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. Did you notice anything with the Bristol test with Stewart Friesen?. “The track conditions look really good. Hopefully we are able to continue that, and I think we will see a dirt race. The thing about dirt racing is track conditions dictate a lot of it.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Pit Road - Martin Truex Jr.

Martin, strong all day long in the 19 car. Battling at the end. You had the leader in your sights. How frustrating is that to have so many strategies?. MARTIN TRUEX JR.: Yeah, I mean, it's frustrating. But that's part of it here. It's part of the whole day. Obviously we did good there for awhile.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Martinsville Advance

● The season’s first short-track swing continues under the lights for Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), who will join their NASCAR Cup Series competitors for Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The swing commenced last Sunday on the .75-mile Richmond (Va.) Raceway oval and concludes Easter Sunday night with the second annual dirt race on the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway high-banked, half-mile oval.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy