Chelsea Handler calls Chris Rock a 'pro' after Oscars slap: 'It was a good example to all performers and comedians'

By Eric Davidson
 2 days ago

While everyone seems to have an opinion on the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap at the Oscars last week, it seems Rock’s comedy cohorts are rallying around him.

Chelsea Handler spoke about the incident while hitting the red carpet at the GRAMMYs over the weekend.

Handler was nominated for Best Comedy Album at the show, but she addressed the more serious aspect of telling jokes for a living when asked about her thoughts surrounding the Oscars incident.

While arriving with boyfriend Jo Koy, Chandler told Entertainment Tonight , “I just think Chris Rock handled himself with such aplomb and is such a pro and that, you know, he could not have reacted in a better way. He just handled it like a professional and it was a good example to all performers and all comedians how to keep your cool and not be reactive and to actually keep the show moving along.”

Koy, a stand-up comedian himself, went even further in his adoration, adding, “He is just my king. So seeing him stand the way that he did and hold his composure -- man, I love him so much.”

Some comedians have expressed concern that Smith’s actions might set a bad precedent for stand-up audiences everywhere. The thinking is that audience members might feel empowered to act in the same manner as Smith did should they not like a joke.

But Chandler offered a lighter approach to that concern, noting: “We all have security, of course,” she said. “You have to if you are a public person, especially if you are me.”

The jokester added, “you can’t worry about the people who don’t like you. It’s more important to focus on the people that do like you, and serve them and serve them up with laughter.”

As for getting nominated and attending the GRAMMYs in the first place, Chandler excitedly admitted, “I could not believe I was nominated for a GRAMMY. I mean, I woke up and I got a text from one of my agents. I told him I was nominated for a GRAMMY, and he said, ‘For what?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know. I have to find out.’”

Handler’s latest comedy special, “ Evolution ,” is currently streaming on HBOMax . Koy is working on the film, “Easter Sunday,” that is slated to arrive on August 5.

You can also purchase tickets to see Handler's live comedy show here !

