ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The Fabelmans’ Star Gabriel LaBelle Signs With CAA

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : CAA has signed Gabriel LaBelle , the actor who recently landed a breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans , for representation.

In the film loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood in Arizona, the 19-year-old will play Sammy Fabelman, a young, aspiring filmmaker modeled after the three-time Oscar winner. He’ll star alongside Michelle Williams (who plays a character inspired by Spielberg’s mother), Seth Rogen (who plays a version of his favorite uncle), Paul Dano (who plays a version of his father) and more. Spielberg and Tony Kushner scripted the film, and produced it alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger. It’s slated for release in theaters on November 23rd.

LaBelle is currently shooting a pivotal role opposite Jon Bernthal in Showtime’s series adaptation of the 1980 film American Gigolo , from writer-director David Hollander. His credits also include Shane Black’s 2018 horror reboot The Predator , Peter Ricq’s zombie pic Dead Shack for Magnolia Pictures and the Netflix limited series Brand New Cherry Flavor .

LaBelle continues to be represented by Play Management in Canada, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, Canopy Media Partners and Viewpoint.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Deadline
Deadline

66K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

25M+

Views

Follow Deadline and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
MOVIES
Deadline

Matt Bomer In Talks To Join Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein Pic ‘Maestro’ At Netflix

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Matt Bomer is in early talks to join the cast of the upcoming Netflix Leonard Bernstein pic Maestro, which has Bradley Cooper directing and starring as the iconic composer. If a deal closes, Bomer joins Carey Mulligan, who will play Bernstein’s wife Felicia. Pic will be produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg,, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Fred Berner and Amy Durning. Netflix had no comment. In his directorial followup to A Star Is Born, Cooper will star as Bernstein, and produce from the script he co-wrote with Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Josh Singer. The drama spans over 30...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Harry Hamlin Joins AMC’s ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ As Series Regular, Boards Paramount & Endeavor Content’s Tom Brady Pic ‘80 For Brady’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Harry Hamlin (Mad Men) has signed on for a series regular role in the AMC series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, and for a supporting role in the film 80 for Brady for Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content. The former series written and executive produced by showrunner Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific) is based on Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy. It focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family...
MOVIES
Y-105FM

Ben Stiller In Talks To Star In ‘The Shining’ Stage Adaptation

Ben Stiller is in talks to play Jack Torrance in Ivo van Hove’s stage adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining. According to Deadline, the deal is still under wraps, as the play isn’t scheduled to open on the West End until next year. Rehearsals are set to begin in the fall, with London performances scheduled for January 2023. Eventually, this version of The Shining is expected to move to Broadway.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Collider

‘The Color Purple’: Ciara Joins Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey in Movie Musical

Ciara's next film role will be in The Color Purple. According to Entertainment Weekly, she has been cast in the upcoming musical film adaptation. Ciara will play an adult version of Nettie in the film. A younger version of the character will also be played by Halle Bailey. Ciara is a well-known R&B artist, having made a name for herself with her debut album Goodies in 2004. The singer previously appeared in That's My Boy with Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg. Ciara joins Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Louis Gossett Jr., and David Alan Grier in the latest adaptation of The Color Purple.
MOVIES
Bradenton Herald

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Salaries: Kevin Costner and Other Stars of Hit Western Series Rope in the Big Bucks

It pays big money to be part of the Dutton family! The stars of the Paramount Network’s massive hit Yellowstone bring home some impressive salaries to go along with the show’s success. Even before it became cable’s top-rated show, Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton, became one of the highest paid TV stars per episode simply for signing on to the series.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Shane Black
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Steven Spielberg
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Avengers’ Co-Stars Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans Set To Lead Red-Hot Package ‘Project Artemis’; Apple Makes Massive Deal For Jason Bateman-Directed Pic

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one. Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Chris Evans (Captain America) are set to star in buzzy new movie package Project Artemis, we can reveal, with Ozark star, director and exec-producer Jason Bateman aboard to direct. That’s not all. Fresh off its Best Picture Oscar win for Coda, Apple has swooped in on the in-demand package in a $100M+ deal. CAA cut the deal on behalf of the producers. This marks another massive purchase for the studio following a year that saw them pay more than $200M for both the Matthew Vaughn...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Streaming Tv#Fabelmans#Showtime#Magnolia Pictures#Brand New Cherry Flavor#Play Management#Canopy Media Partners#Digital Creator Behind
Variety

Lionsgate Sells Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ to Amazon Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. “Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is forgoing a traditional theatrical release and is instead heading to Amazon Prime Video. Lionsgate, which produced “Shotgun Wedding” and intended to open the movie in theaters, sold U.S. rights to the streamer. Prime Video previously acquired international rights for the amorous action-comedy in several key territories. “Shotgun Wedding” was scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29, but it’s now unclear when the film will land on Prime Video. Since release plans have not been finalized, sources say there’s a chance the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Frankie Faison Joins ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Guest Star In ABC’s Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Single Drunk Female’ Star Sofia Black-D’Elia Signs With CAA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Actress Sofia Black-D’Elia, who currently stars in the critically acclaimed comedy series Single Drunk Female for Freeform and Hulu, has signed with CAA for representation. In the series from creator Simone Finch which launched in January, Black-D’Elia plays Samantha Fink who, after a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, is forced to move back home with her overbearing mother to sober up and avoid jail time. She stars alongside Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard, Ally Sheedy and more. The first episode of Single Drunk Female airing on January 20 marked Freeform’s highest-viewed comedy premiere....
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Reveals May Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its May lineup. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere five original movies during the month, ET can exclusively reveal, while continuing to air new episodes of When Calls the Heart before season 9 wraps up Sunday, May 22 with the anticipated finale. Highlighted for...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar+

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney to star opposite Dakota Johnson in Sony's Madame Web

Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney is set to star opposite Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, a new Spider-Man spin-off from Sony Pictures. Not many details have been released about the upcoming film, leaving comic book fans with many questions. Madame Web, who made her first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 back in 1980, is typically is portrayed as an elderly woman with psychic abilities. In the comics, as well as the 1990s Spider-Man animated series, the mysterious hero rarely ever leaves her spider throne and hardly interacts with any of Marvel’s heroes or villains. It's possible that the cinematic adaptation will provide a backstory for the mystic and dive deep into her past, with Johnson playing both a young and old version of the character.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Mindhunter’ Actress Lauren Glazier Joins ‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Episode Starring Samantha Morton; Filming Ongoing In Atlanta

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Mindhunter and See actress Lauren Glazier has joined the cast of AMC anthology series Tales Of The Walking Dead. Filming has been underway since January in Atlanta. Glazier is set to feature prominently in an episode starring Walking Dead series favorite Samantha Morton who we can confirm is back to portray Alpha in the spinoff series (Illuminerdi reported Morton’s return a couple of months back). Matt Medrano (Yellowstone) has also joined cast. Each of the six one-hour standalone episodes will focus on new and established characters set in the world of the original series. Among names to...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Dancing with the Stars season 31 is not coming to ABC in April 2022

Are you missing your favorite dancing competition series? Welcome to the club! At Hidden Remote, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars is a favorite! It features everything we love, fun competition, great musical numbers, and celebrities out of their element. It’s always so much fun seeing how the celebrities will react to the tough teachings of the professional dancers. That said, we can’t wait for the next season! When will Dancing with the Stars season 31 be coming out in 2022? Are we in for a long wait? Here’s what we know!
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

66K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy