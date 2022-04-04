ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Witcher’: On-Set Photo Unveiled As Production Begins On Season 3 Of Netflix Series

By Denise Petski
 2 days ago
Netflix has released the first on-set photo of Season 3 of its widely popular series The Witcher (see below).

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties, in a story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified. Anya Chalotra also stars as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Freya as Princess Cirilla of Cintra.

The three are seen in the photo below, shot on the first day of production.

Per the official logline, in season 3, as monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’v landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as showrunner and executive produces along with Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko.

A premiere date for Season 3 is TBA.

