Victims Identified In Multiple SW OKC Homicides

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
The victims have been identified in multiple homicides that occurred in southwest Oklahoma City Friday.

The first homicide happened at a 7-11 convenience store in the 9400 block of S. Western Ave just after 4 p.m. Friday.

According to authorities, the incident involved two people in the parking lot.

Before officers arrived on scene, the victim was run over on purpose by a suspect who then fled the area.

The victim, identified as Emmanuel Calvin White, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the case is still being considered an open investigation.

The second homicide happened in the 300 block of SW 23rd Street around 5 p.m. Friday.

After getting a disturbance call, officers arrived on scene and discovered two people had been stabbed at a residence.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one victim was released and the other was pronounced dead.

The victim who died was identified as Thomas Frederick Jones.

One person has been arrested in this case and identified as Roosevelt Chapman.

This case is currently an open investigation.

Anyone with information on either of these homicide cases can contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1111.

ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

