37 YEAR OLD EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP MAN KILLED IN AUTO ACCIDENT

At least one person is dead following a terrible car crash Wednesday night in rural South Jersey. 6ABC is reporting that the crash happened at about 10:30 pm Wednesday on Kings Highway and Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township, Gloucester County. According to the report, there were two or...
A 31-year-old Morristown woman died and a 42-year-old man was injured after being struck by a car while standing on the side of the highway following a previous crash on Route 78 Tuesday, March 29, authorities said. Amy L. Miller and Balele J. Bamoun were standing alongside a Toyota Camry...
A 37-year-old Egg Harbor Township man died in an early Saturday morning crash after hitting a pole, police said. Jose Costa, the driver of the 2004 Toyota Camry, was traveling on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor’s Scullville section at approximately 12:42 a.m. Saturday when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a pole, according to a statement from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An accident in Clearfield County has left one child dead. The accident occurred in Beccaria Township Thursday afternoon and involved an ATV, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder. The victim is a 5-year-old girl and her name has not be released at this time. Police said she died at […]
Authorities have released the name of a Camden County man killed when his car struck a concrete barrier in Salem County. Anthony Joy Jr., 58, of Pine Hill, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on Interstate 295 in Carneys Point Township shortly before 8 a.m. on March 20, according to Trooper Charles Marchan, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
A 61-year-old worker was killed Monday, March 14 in a forklift accident at a Lehigh Valley facility, authorities said.Russell Molter, of Zionsville, was working at the Home Depot distribution center in the 8000 block of Willard Drive in Breinigsville when two forklifts collided, seriously injuring …
Two brothers were killed in Saturday evening’s crash on Route 611 in Monroe County, which also sent their sister to the hospital, authorities said Tuesday. The crash occurred in heavy rain with limited visibility about 6:50 p.m. on Route 611 at Main Street in Tobyhanna, according to Pocono Mountain Regional police.
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for your help identifying a man wearing a Reebok sweatshirt as part of an ongoing investigation. It's not always the case with surveillance video, but the photo of this man is fairly clear and should make it easy to ID if you know this man.
A fatal crash was reported in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at Church and Eayrestown roads in Southampton Township, initial reports said.A second ambulance had been called for multiple victims, a report s…
A fleeing driver who wielded a firearm during an argument had a gun under her seat and another under her passenger's -- both loaded -- when she was stopped by Haledon police, authorities said. Leah Ruggerio, 29, "brandished a handgun and aimed it at another" during an unspecified dispute in...
The victim of a deadly Friday, March 18 shooting in District Heights has been identified as a 24-year-old Washington DC rapper. Markelle Morrow — also known as "Goonew Rap" and "Big Wizzle" — was gunned down on the 3400 block of Walters Lane around 5:45 p.m., Prince George's County Police said.
The South Jersey owner who drew national attention for defying Gov. Phil Murphy’s coronavirus orders in 2020 was charged with drunken driving in Burlington County — years after a crash that left another man dead, authorities said. Ian Smith, co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, was charged after...
There were nine newborn puppies found in deplorable conditions when a good samaritan found them discarded among garbage in Farmingdale, Monmouth County this week. Several Manchester Township Police Officers saved the life of a man from Bayville who was responding as a tow truck driver to an accident and collapsed on the roadway.
TRENTON – The capital city fourth murder victim of 2022 was identified as 46-year-old Albert Barnes. Barnes was shot in the chest multiple times Tuesday night on the first block of Camden Street around 6 p.m. He was pronounced dead a short time later, prosecutors said. No arrests have...
A 17-month-old baby was thrown across a room and a 14-year-old boy was attacked by their mom, police say. Manor Township Officer Carolyn Gundel was dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Stone Mill Road on Monday, Mar. 14 around 7:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
The Egg Harbor Township Public Works family has come together after the loss of a father of four. Jose Costa, 37, was heading east on Ocean Heights at about 12:40 a.m., when he lost control, left the road and struck a pole in the area of Leap Street, Lt. Robert Gray said.
A Burlington County man was shot to death while sitting in his home, authorities said. Multiple shots were fired from outside the man's home, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Department Chief Meghan Campbell. Timothy Thomas, 48, of Palmyra was in his living room in the...
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking home from his Philadelphia school on Monday, April 4, CBS3 reports. The unidentified eighth-grader from Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School was shot four times around 2:45 p.m. on the 2200 block of North 15th Street and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died, the outlet says citing local police.
Comments / 1