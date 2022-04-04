ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

37 YEAR OLD EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP MAN KILLED IN AUTO ACCIDENT

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEgg Harbor Township Police say a 37 year old man lost...

NJ.com

N.J. man dies after hitting pole in car crash, police say

A 37-year-old Egg Harbor Township man died in an early Saturday morning crash after hitting a pole, police said. Jose Costa, the driver of the 2004 Toyota Camry, was traveling on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor’s Scullville section at approximately 12:42 a.m. Saturday when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a pole, according to a statement from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
WTAJ

5-year-old killed in ATV accident in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An accident in Clearfield County has left one child dead. The accident occurred in Beccaria Township Thursday afternoon and involved an ATV, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder. The victim is a 5-year-old girl and her name has not be released at this time. Police said she died at […]
Daily Voice

State Police ID Driver Killed On I-295 In South Jersey

Authorities have released the name of a Camden County man killed when his car struck a concrete barrier in Salem County. Anthony Joy Jr., 58, of Pine Hill, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on Interstate 295 in Carneys Point Township shortly before 8 a.m. on March 20, according to Trooper Charles Marchan, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A fatal crash was reported in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at Church and Eayrestown roads in Southampton Township, initial reports said.A second ambulance had been called for multiple victims, a report s…
Trentonian

Trenton man is 4th murder victim of 2022

TRENTON – The capital city fourth murder victim of 2022 was identified as 46-year-old Albert Barnes. Barnes was shot in the chest multiple times Tuesday night on the first block of Camden Street around 6 p.m. He was pronounced dead a short time later, prosecutors said. No arrests have...
Daily Voice

8th Grader Killed In After-School Ambush: Report

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking home from his Philadelphia school on Monday, April 4, CBS3 reports. The unidentified eighth-grader from Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School was shot four times around 2:45 p.m. on the 2200 block of North 15th Street and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died, the outlet says citing local police.
