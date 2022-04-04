ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

Ella Jean Cruz

coladaily.com
 2 days ago

Mrs. Ella Jean Cruz, 84, of Elgin, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022. Born on May 7, 1937, in Ontario, Canada. She was...

www.coladaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Musician admits murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Cody Ackland entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Plymouth Crown Court and will be sentenced at a later date. A musician has pleaded guilty to the murder of 18-year-old student Bobbi-Anne McLeod. Cody Ackland, 24, entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elgin, SC
The Paso Robles Press

Cindi Ann Martin 1951-2022

Cindi Ann Martin was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away on March 17, 2022, at age 70, after a courageous two-year battle with complications from a spinal tumor. She is survived by her sons Jamie and Dana Martin and Matt Drake, her Daughter-in-laws Kelly Martin and...
ATASCADERO, CA
CBS Philly

Funeral Service Held For Beloved Wilmington Principal Killed In Motorcycle Crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A memorial service was held Wednesday in Delaware for a beloved school principal. He was killed last month in a motorcycle crash. The funeral for Dr. Terrance Newton was held at the Chase Center, so they could accommodate the large crowd. The funeral was live-streamed. There were hundreds of people inside the Chase Center to give their goodbyes. “Every time, regardless of what happens, he’s always there,” family friend Kelvin Dumpson said. “He was a very humble guy.” Newton, or “Newt” as he was known to many, was the principal of Warner Elementary School and was a husband, father and...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy