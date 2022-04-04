Meet the new voice of Blackhawks television

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Later this month, legendary Blackhawks voice Pat Foley will call his final game as TV play-by-play announcer for the team. When the San Jose Sharks visit the United Center on April 14 , the Blackhawks will honor the longest-tenured announcer in team history with an entire evening featuring memories of Foley throughout his 39-year career.

The team also announced that Chris Vosters will takeover for Foley , and assume the role for the remainder of the season starting April 16 in Nashville. The 30-year-old Brookfield, WI native joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about how excited he is to work with the Blackhawks, and the things that prepared him for this opportunity.

