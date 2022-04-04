ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies Set to Host Star-Studded Visit List For Spring Game

By Matt Galatzan
All Aggies
All Aggies
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUxcd_0eyudib000

Texas A&M will host a loaded list of elite talent for the Maroon and White game

Just one week after hosting a list of elite talent in College Station, the Texas A&M Aggies will host their second-straight star-studded recruiting weekend on Saturday for the annual Maroon and White Spring Game.

Among those visitors will be El Campo running back Rueben Owens, DeSoto wideout Johntay Cook, and Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill -- each of whom has a great relationship, and has expressed interest in playing with one another at the next level.

Johntay Cook

2023 Quarterback Arch Manning has been included in that group as well, but he is not currently pursuing or being pursued by the Aggies.

“Don’t be surprised if me and Arch (Manning) are at the same school whether that’s UT, Bama, LSU, Ole Miss," Cook told Matt Galatzan at the Dallas Battle 7v7 event last week.“ But I feel like it’s a higher chance that me and Reuben go to college together than me and Arch.”

As it happens, Cook and Owens are both in the running with largely the same schools as well. Most notably Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia, while Hill seems focused on the Aggies, Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, and USC Trojans.

The Aggies are also expected to see visits from other elite defenders such as cornerbacks Tony Mitchell and Malik Muhammed, and defensive linemen Chandavia Bradley, Will Norman, Davis Stone (2024) and Nigel Smith II (2024)

You can view the entire list of visitors that AllAggies.com has confirmed to be in attendance below:

Offense

RB Rueben Owens - El Campo (TX) 2023

RB Derrick McFall - Tyler (TX) 2024

WR Johntay Cook - DeSoto (TX) 2023

WR Adam Hopkins - Central (Thomas County, GA) 2023

WR Hykeem Williams - Stranahan (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) 2023

IOL Micah Banuelos - Kennedy Catholic (Burlen, WA) 2023

IOL Landen Hatchett.- Ferndale (WA) 2023

OT Tyree Adams - St. Augustine (New Orleans, LA) 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMI58_0eyudib000

Rueben Owens

Defense

EDGE Chandavia Bradley - Platte County (MO) 2023

IDL Will Norman - IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) 2023

IDL Sydir Mitchell - Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ) 2023

IDL David Stone - IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) 2024

IDL Nigel Smith II - Melissa (TX) 2024

IDL Omar White - Lee County (GA) 2024

LB Anthony Hill - Ryan (Denton, TX) 2023

CB Tony Mitchell - Alabaster (AL) 2023

CB Malik Muhammed - South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) 2023

CB Ethan Nation - Roswell (GA) 2023

CB Asaad Brown - Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, VA) 2024

*This list will be updated*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvzZB_0eyudib000

Anthony Hill

