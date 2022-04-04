ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Prerequisites Before Autonomous Vehicles Can Take Over the Roads

By Rachel Warren
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

In this interview clip from Motley Fool Live , recorded on March 10 , Andrey Bolshakov, founder and CEO of Evocargo, talks with Motley Fool contributor Rachel Warren about some of the things he believes need to happen before self-driving cars become a common sight on the roads.

Rachel Warren: What do you think are some steps that need to be taken to make autonomous technology more accessible, and what do you think is holding companies back from faster adoption?

Andrey Bolshakov: I suppose all of that. You should have a lot of regulatory work done for having such type of vehicles on the public roads or on the wider types of areas, for example. In case of employees and in the case of education level of workers we're having right now, we need a lot more employees with a deep understanding of artificial intelligence, logistics itself, and so on and so on. We have a really huge demand on a lot of specialists in a lot of areas. One other thing, for example, for Europe, it should be done a lot in case of infrastructure. In case of all types of these vehicles, we should have a really good connectivity level, at least connectivity to have just connection between these unmanned vehicle without a driver and so on, with anticipation center, just to know where is the vehicle right now and is it OK, all wheels are on the vehicle and so on. Just starting with connectivity and after that, we should talk about special charging infrastructure maybe for hydrogen vehicles and so on. Maybe some camera surveillance or stuff like that. A lot of requirements for having impact of such type of technology fully accessible.

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

