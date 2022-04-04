ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New report shows speed cameras cost Chicagoans millions, but safety got worse

By Rachel Pierson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Reerz_0eyucVFU00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Speed cameras cost Chicagoans $89 million after 2.8 million tickets were issued last year - that’s more tickets than there are residents.

A new study from the Illinois Policy Institute found that Chicago raised more than double the 2020 revenue from speeding tickets after Mayor Lightfoot lowered the speeding threshold from 10 mph to 6 mph for a $35 ticket.

Driving 10mph over the speed limit still costs Chicagoans $100.
Lightfoot had hoped the new policy would decrease traffic crashes and fatalities.

But the investigation suggests there wasn’t a significant drop in total accidents and that fatalities actually increased by 13%.

In a statement, Illinois Policy Institute Vice President Adam Schuster said the cameras are also taking the most money from those who can least afford it.

More than one-third of the most lucrative cameras – 23% of total city revenue – came from the largely impoverished South Side of Chicago, issuing $20 million in tickets.

You can read the full report here.

Comments / 1

Gina Philips
2d ago

I see you breaking news I just talked about the Chicago speeding cameras and how how they ripped off the citizens of Chicago when you go through the yellow light and still get a ticket and in a row book yellow mean proceed with caution. They had a class action suit but I didn't receive a dollar. I said the city should not be broke and I went back to see what else you guys next articles were and it was an article about the speed light cameras red light cameras very interesting y'all I see you guys are reading are comments I like that!

Reply
2
