ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: April 4 - 10

By Chris Babler
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnmQ8_0eyubZob00

MESQUITE - WB I-30 at Galloway Ave ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly to perform bridge work from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5 and Wednesday, 4/6, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

PLANO - NB & SB 75 between 15th Street and Bethany alternating lanes will be closed by slow moving construction crews nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 4/6.

GARLAND - EB I-30 between Bass Pro Drive and Dalrock Road the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Friday, 4/8.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes will be closed daily from 5 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 4/9.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes will be closed daily nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 4/9.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 4/9.

BALCH SPRINGS - SB 635 between Military Parkway and Lake June Road the two left lanes will be closed overnight from 8 pm to 5 am on Monday, 4/4.

EAST DALLAS - EB & WB I-30 between Haskell Ave and Buckner Blvd alternating lanes will be closed nightly from 7 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/7.

IRVING - SB Loop 12 Walton Walker between Shady Grove Road and Singleton Blvd the right lane will be closed on Monday, 4/4.

IRVING - EB 183 between Loop 12 Walton Walker and Grauwyler Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 9 pm to 5 am on Monday, 4/4, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

IRVING - WB 114 exit ramp to SB Loop 12 Walton Walker will be closed overnight from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5.

IRVING - EB 114 exit ramp to SB Loop 12 Walton Walker will be closed overnight from 9 pm to 5 am on Wednesday, 4/6.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 4/10.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Northwest Drive various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 4/10.

MESQUITE - SB 635 between La Prada Drive and Town East Boulevard will be reduced to one lane.nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Friday, 4/8.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit ramp to SB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/7, also from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 4/8 and Saturday, 4/9 and from 10 pm to 5 am on Sunday, 4/10.

MESQUITE - SB 635 will be reduced to one lane between Oates Drive and I-30 nightly from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5 and Wednesday, 4/6.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 exit ramp to SB 635 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5 and Wednesday, 4/6.

MESQUITE - SB 635 exit ramp to La Prada Drive will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5 through Friday, 4/8.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit ramp to NB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5 through Friday, 4/8.

MESQUITE - SB 635 exit ramp to Oates Drive will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am on Thursday, 4/7 and Friday, 4/8.

FRISCO - NB Dallas North Tollway exit ramp to Hwy 380 will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 4/9.

HUDSON OAKS - WB I-20 between Santa Fe Drive and Lakeshore Drive the right lane will be closed nightly from 7 pm to 6 am.

FORT WORTH - SB E. Loop 820 between 121 and Randoll Mill Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Wednesday, 4/6, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - EB 121 between Minnis Drive and E. Loop 820 ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Wednesday, 4/6, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - SB E. Loop 820 between Pipeline Road and Hurst Blvd the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Wednesday, 4/6 and the left lane will be closed daily from 9  am to 3 pm through Friday, 4/8.

FORT WORTH - WB 121 between E. Loop 820 and Minnis Drive the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Wednesday, 4/6 and the left lane will be closed daily from 9  am to 3 pm through Friday, 4/8.

FORT WORTH - NB & SB I-35W between N. Tarrant Parkway and Heritage Trace Parkway ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED night from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5 through Friday, 4/8, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Heritage Trace Parkway and Golden Triangle Blvd ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED night from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5 through Saturday, 4/9, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Heritage Trace Parkway to N. Tarrant Parkway alternating lanes will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm on Tuesday, 4/5 through Friday, 4/8.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Keller Hicks Road and Golden Triangle Blvd alternating lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 4/10.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W exit ramp to EB & WB N. Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be redirected to Denton Hwy. 377

FORT WORTH - EB N. Loop 820 between Saginaw-Main and I-35W ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14.  Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W exit ramp to WB N. Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be redirected to Denton Hwy 377.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Western Center Blvd and N. Loop 820 ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - EB N. Loop 820 exit ramp to NB I-35W will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be redirected to Denton Hwy 377.

FORT WORTH - WB N.Loop 820 between Riverside Drive and FM 156 (Blue Mound Road)
ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

SOUTH TARRANT COUNTY – NB & SB I-35W from Altamesa Boulevard to Alsbury Boulevard will have single lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/7 for maintenance activities, various ramps and frontage road lanes will also be closed.

FORT WORTH – SB Hwy 287 at I-30 will be closed overnight from 9 pm to 6 am on Tuesday, 4/5 through Thursday, 4/7 for construction activities, traffic will be directed through a marked detour.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy 170 will have various single lane closures from I-35W to  Hwy 377 daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 4/9 for construction activities.

ROANOKE –  NB & SB Hwy 377 at 114 ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED from 7 pm to 6 am on Wednesday, 4/6, traffic will be diverted.

SOUTH TARRANT COUNTY – WB FM 1187 at I-35W will be closed nightly from 7 pm to 6 am  through Tuesday, 4/5 for maintenance activities, traffic will be detoured in the area.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Garland, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Roanoke, TX
City
Plano, TX
City
Singleton, TX
Mesquite, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Dallas#East Dallas#Oak Cliff#Krld North Texas#Mesquite Wb#I 20#Irving Sb Loop#Loop 12 Walton Walker#Grauwyler Road
KTAL

PHOTOS: Storm damage across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several areas in East Texas were hit hard by severe weather Monday night into Tuesday morning. KETK has compiled photos of storm damage from areas across East Texas. If you have any photos of storm damage, you can send them here. Harrison County. Houston County.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy