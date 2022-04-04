KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: April 4 - 10

MESQUITE - WB I-30 at Galloway Ave ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly to perform bridge work from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5 and Wednesday, 4/6, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

PLANO - NB & SB 75 between 15th Street and Bethany alternating lanes will be closed by slow moving construction crews nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 4/6.

GARLAND - EB I-30 between Bass Pro Drive and Dalrock Road the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Friday, 4/8.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes will be closed daily from 5 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 4/9.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes will be closed daily nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 4/9.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 4/9.

BALCH SPRINGS - SB 635 between Military Parkway and Lake June Road the two left lanes will be closed overnight from 8 pm to 5 am on Monday, 4/4.

EAST DALLAS - EB & WB I-30 between Haskell Ave and Buckner Blvd alternating lanes will be closed nightly from 7 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/7.

IRVING - SB Loop 12 Walton Walker between Shady Grove Road and Singleton Blvd the right lane will be closed on Monday, 4/4.

IRVING - EB 183 between Loop 12 Walton Walker and Grauwyler Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 9 pm to 5 am on Monday, 4/4, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

IRVING - WB 114 exit ramp to SB Loop 12 Walton Walker will be closed overnight from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5.

IRVING - EB 114 exit ramp to SB Loop 12 Walton Walker will be closed overnight from 9 pm to 5 am on Wednesday, 4/6.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 4/10.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Northwest Drive various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 4/10.

MESQUITE - SB 635 between La Prada Drive and Town East Boulevard will be reduced to one lane.nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Friday, 4/8.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit ramp to SB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/7, also from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 4/8 and Saturday, 4/9 and from 10 pm to 5 am on Sunday, 4/10.

MESQUITE - SB 635 will be reduced to one lane between Oates Drive and I-30 nightly from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5 and Wednesday, 4/6.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 exit ramp to SB 635 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5 and Wednesday, 4/6.

MESQUITE - SB 635 exit ramp to La Prada Drive will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5 through Friday, 4/8.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit ramp to NB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5 through Friday, 4/8.

MESQUITE - SB 635 exit ramp to Oates Drive will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am on Thursday, 4/7 and Friday, 4/8.

FRISCO - NB Dallas North Tollway exit ramp to Hwy 380 will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 4/9.

HUDSON OAKS - WB I-20 between Santa Fe Drive and Lakeshore Drive the right lane will be closed nightly from 7 pm to 6 am.

FORT WORTH - SB E. Loop 820 between 121 and Randoll Mill Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Wednesday, 4/6, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - EB 121 between Minnis Drive and E. Loop 820 ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Wednesday, 4/6, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - SB E. Loop 820 between Pipeline Road and Hurst Blvd the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Wednesday, 4/6 and the left lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Friday, 4/8.

FORT WORTH - WB 121 between E. Loop 820 and Minnis Drive the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Wednesday, 4/6 and the left lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Friday, 4/8.

FORT WORTH - NB & SB I-35W between N. Tarrant Parkway and Heritage Trace Parkway ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED night from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5 through Friday, 4/8, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Heritage Trace Parkway and Golden Triangle Blvd ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED night from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/5 through Saturday, 4/9, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Heritage Trace Parkway to N. Tarrant Parkway alternating lanes will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm on Tuesday, 4/5 through Friday, 4/8.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Keller Hicks Road and Golden Triangle Blvd alternating lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 4/10.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W exit ramp to EB & WB N. Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be redirected to Denton Hwy. 377

FORT WORTH - EB N. Loop 820 between Saginaw-Main and I-35W ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W exit ramp to WB N. Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be redirected to Denton Hwy 377.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Western Center Blvd and N. Loop 820 ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - EB N. Loop 820 exit ramp to NB I-35W will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be redirected to Denton Hwy 377.

FORT WORTH - WB N.Loop 820 between Riverside Drive and FM 156 (Blue Mound Road)

ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

SOUTH TARRANT COUNTY – NB & SB I-35W from Altamesa Boulevard to Alsbury Boulevard will have single lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/7 for maintenance activities, various ramps and frontage road lanes will also be closed.

FORT WORTH – SB Hwy 287 at I-30 will be closed overnight from 9 pm to 6 am on Tuesday, 4/5 through Thursday, 4/7 for construction activities, traffic will be directed through a marked detour.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy 170 will have various single lane closures from I-35W to Hwy 377 daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 4/9 for construction activities.

ROANOKE – NB & SB Hwy 377 at 114 ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED from 7 pm to 6 am on Wednesday, 4/6, traffic will be diverted.

SOUTH TARRANT COUNTY – WB FM 1187 at I-35W will be closed nightly from 7 pm to 6 am through Tuesday, 4/5 for maintenance activities, traffic will be detoured in the area.

