NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A five-day trial is scheduled to be held next January for a 42-year-old man charged with killing a missing woman and hiding her remains. Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 3, 2020 in the Unity area. Ayon has not been seen since. Court documents say her vehicle and her body have not been located. Court documents state there has been no bank activity on Ayon’s accounts. There are no records she has left the United States and she does not have a passport.

UNITY, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO