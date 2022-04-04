ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Deals: AirPods Pro with MagSafe case at $174, Apple Watch Series 7 $69 off, more

By Blair Altland
9to5Mac
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKicking off a new work week, all of Monday’s best deals are now up for the taking. Headlined by the best price of the year on AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case at $174, there’s also a series of new lows on Apple Watch Series 7 at $69 off. Plus, a...

9to5mac.com

CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
SPY

Top 16 Thursday Amazon Deals: $27 Stylus for iPad, $100 Queen Air Mattress, 60% Off Watches

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Four down, one to go! Happy Thursday, fellow deal hunters. There’s light at the end of the work-week tunnel. We can practically taste the weekend! And, of course, since it’s another day ending with a Y, there are fantastic deals on Amazon, and we’ve gathered the top discounts for you. Did you miss our Midweek Madness roundup yesterday? You can still get a whopping 60% off a set of two red wine glasses, and...
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
The Verge

Microsoft’s high-end Surface Pro 8 has hit its lowest price ever at Best Buy

Monday doesn’t have to be all bad, especially when we’ve collected some of the best deals on the internet to ease you into your week. Take the latest version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, for instance, which you can currently grab in a high-end configuration at Best Buy for $1,299.99 instead of $1,599.99. This powerful tablet comes equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage that can be supplemented with SD cards if you need a little extra space. The 13-inch, 120Hz display on the Pro 8 also features 2880x1920 resolution but can also be paired with an external monitor, thanks to its pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. It even has a 3.5mm audio jack if you’re still using headphones that plug into something, but keep in mind that you’ll have to purchase the detachable keyboard cover and stylus separately if you want to make the most of the Windows 11 machine. Read our review.
Apple Insider

Amazon's $200 price cut on Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro is back

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Retail 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are at the lowest prices seen in 30 days at Amazon, with mid-Marchdeals driving prices down to as low as $1,799.
TechRadar

Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to record-low price in fantastic deal at Amazon

Thanks to the recent release of the iPad Air 5, Amazon now has a fantastic deal on Apple's slightly older (but still great) iPad Air 4. You can get this 2020 iPad on sale for $469.99 (was $599) when you apply an additional $66.78 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.
CNET

Best Buy Slashes Prices of TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More for 24 Hours Only

Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an Acer Chromebook for just $79. If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.
CNET

Apple Sale: Save Hundreds on Refurb iPhones and Apple Watches Today Only

From phones to headphones to laptops, Apple's products are some of the best and most popular on the market. They come with a hefty price tag to match, however, and Apple almost never offers discounts on its own products directly. And while deals do flare up occasionally at retailers, your best bet to find Apple devices at a bargain is to shop refurbished. Today only, through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), Woot is having a massive sale on a huge selection of refurbished iPhones and Apple Watches, where you can save hundreds compared to buying new. You can see the whole sale selection here:
9to5Mac

Cash App discloses security breach impacting over 8 million users

Cash App, the popular peer-to-peer payment platform that also offers crypto and other stock investing features, is disclosing a security breach affecting 8.2 million of its users. Block, formerly Square, disclosed this breach in a filing with the SEC this week. The company revealed that a former employee retained access...
The Verge

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro with the M1 processor is $50 off at Amazon

Ladies and gentlemen, once again, it’s the weekend — now featuring an extra hour of sunshine, whether you like it or not. On the deals front, Amazon is currently offering the 11-inch iPad Pro in its 128GB, Wi-Fi-ready configuration for $749. That’s $50 off the 2021 tablet’s regular asking price of $799, which matches the price of the 2022 10.9-inch iPad Air with 256GB of storage.
9to5Mac

Best iPhone 13 cases [Updated: March 2022 CASETiFY capsules, recycled MagSafe, battery, more]

The best iPhone 13 cases are all ready and waiting down below. Our yearly roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases has now been updated with some new designs and brands to keep your precious Apple handset safe and looking its best. Alongside some collections from some of the big third-party brands and all of Apple’s latest colorways for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini, our updated 2022 list of the most reliable and interesting iPhone covers will give folks a good idea of what’s out there in various price ranges — from pricey leather sheaths to more affordable models you can flip out with your outfits — in order to make a truly informed decision. You’ll even find some screen protectors options as well. Head below for a closer look at our roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases.
Phone Arena

Hurry and get the Apple Watch Series 7 at its lowest price ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While it's not always easy (or fair) to compare wearable devices built on different software platforms for use alongside smartphones running wildly different operating systems, what we can say about the undoubtedly hugely popular Apple Watch Series 7 with absolute certainty is that it's hands down the best smartwatch to buy if you're an iPhone owner.
9to5Mac

Deals: 24-inch M1 iMac Amazon lows, $500 off 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, more

Halfway through another work week, all of today’s best deals kick off with a pair of all-time lows on Apple’s latest Macs. Right now, you can score 24-inch M1 iMac models from $1,199 alongside up to $500 off 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. That’s on top of a Nomad Apple accessory spring sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
CNET

Amazon Slashes Prices of AirPods 2 and Pro, Starting at Just $99 Today

AirPods are among the most popular earbuds on the market right now... which is probably how Apple has managed to avoid dropping their price at all. But if you're looking to snag a pair of these true wireless buds for less than list price, you're in luck. Right now, Amazon has deals on all generations of available AirPods (so, excluding the discontinued first-gen) with some discounted by as much as 38%. There's no clear-cut expiration on these price drops, so they could fluctuate at any point in the coming days (or even hours). If you're hoping to grab a pair at the current price, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.
WGN TV

Apple AirPods Max headphones are $100 off today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Apple’s AirPods Max headphones are comfortable, efficient and usually rather pricey. These noise-canceling headphones come in five colors, all of which are $100 off today on Amazon. If you’ve considered buying a pair but don’t want to break the bank, today may be the best chance you’ll have all year.
Apple Insider

Daily deals March 15: up to $300 off MacBook Pros, $100 off Apple AirPods Max, $403 off Sony 65-inch 4K TV, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's topdeals include up to $300 off MacBook Pros, $100 off Apple AirPods Max, and $403 off Sony's 65-inch 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV.
PC Magazine

Save $74 on Apple AirPods Pro

The clocks may have sprung forward, but Apple's AirPods Pro price tag has fallen back: The PCMag Editors' Choice earbuds are on sale for $174.98. Block out the world and immerse yourself in music, podcasts, or streaming video with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), high-quality audio performance, and a snug in-ear fit.
