Severe Weather Week: Wisconsin’s severe weather history

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — When you think of severe weather, you usually think of tornadoes.

Wisconsin experiences about 23 tornadoes per year. While peak season is from May to August, ten of last year’s 41 tornadoes occurred on December 15, the latest ever in a calendar year.

The vast majority of Wisconsin’s tornadoes are classified as weak, with wind speeds of less than 110 mph. The average tornado in Wisconsin lasts less than eight minutes, is on the ground for about four miles, and has a damage path about as wide as a football field.

Occasionally, tornadoes can be more dangerous. Last year, a tornado with winds up to 160 mph moved through the south side of Boscobel and part of northern Grant County. For nearly half an hour, the tornado cut a path almost 11-miles long and at times had a damage path over a half-mile wide. Six homes were destroyed and another 15 had significant damage.

A month later, severe thunderstorms produced giant hail in east-central Wisconsin during the early morning hours. A hailstone four-and-a-half inches in diameter fell northeast of Appleton, the third-largest hailstone ever reported in the state.

Last December, a tornado outbreak was accompanied by a widespread high wind event called a derecho. Straight-line winds swept from Kansas through Wisconsin, causing an estimated $1.8 billion in damage.

Other forms of severe weather, like heavy rain events, can cause flash flooding. Last June, overnight thunderstorms pounded much of northern Crawford County, dumping over a foot of rain in less than six hours, flooding roads and causing rock and mudslides.

Lightning always comes before thunder, and it can be dangerous and deadly. Last year was a record low year for lightning deaths nationwide, but one of the ten fatalities occurred in Wisconsin. A 60-year-old construction worker in Menomonie was working on a ladder after he thought a storm had passed. He was struck and killed by a late storm lightning bolt. Another worker was injured, but survived.

In all of these events, warnings were sent out in advance of the severe weather.

All this week, News 3 Now’s Severe Weather Series will give you the tools to keep you and your family safe. Tuesday, on News 3 Now at Six, Julian Seawright will look at the best ways to stay alert when severe weather is possible.

Madison, WI
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

