ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Golf returns to Augusta’s forefront

By Mary Calkins
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGnXH_0eyuZkZS00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It was a busy week in Augusta as golf returned to the forefront.

The week kicked off with the return of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament. 72 golfers played two rounds at Champions Retreat, before playing a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club.

“It’s a memory that will last a lifetime. I think we’re just going to sink in and try to have the best time we can on Augusta National,” golfer Rose Zhang said.

The top 30 golfers battled it out Saturday during the final round of the tournament, and16-year-old Anna Davis captured the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur title. She is the youngest ANWA champion to date.

MORE: Monday updates from The Masters Tournament

“I want to be the best in the world. I think playing in a tournament like this and playing junior golf from such a young age, my main goal has always been to be the best in the world,” Davis said.

Davis’s win earned her a spot at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Then Sunday all eyes were on the Drive, Chip & Putt competition as 80 kids from across the U.S. played at Augusta National.

Boys and girls played in separate divisions, and were split into four age groups. One child from each group took home a trophy.

Some parents say they brought their child to the event in hopes it would inspire them.

“I wanted to show her one more time, the kids who her age that are golfing, the competition and skills that they have, and seeing if she might enjoy trying it one day,” patron Sanj Singh said.

Also Sunday, Tiger Woods arrived in Augusta , tweeting whether or not he would compete in the 86 th Masters, would be a game time decision.

MORE: Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta National ahead of 2022 Masters Tournament

“I did hear from one of the caddies that apparently he’s already  played through the course twice. So if he is, I’m looking forward to it,” patron David Peltier said.

Monday began the first round of practice for the Masters tournament.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Name released of victim killed in gas station hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The name of the woman who was killed on April 3 in a fatal hit and run has been released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says that it, as well as the Evansville Police Department, are investigating the death of Megan Schaefer, 33, of Evansville, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man facing enhanced charges in pregnant woman’s shooting death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Prosecutors say charges will be enhanced for the man accused of killing a pregnant woman last week. Scott Terry Junior, 30, allegedly shot and killed Candilyn Sexton last Wednesday on West Indiana Street. Because Sexton was pregnant at the time of her death, Terry is facing an enhanced charge. “When you […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
People

What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

Dear Phil Mickelson: A Letter from Augusta

Wherever you are, I hope it’s not too bad. I’m sure you’re curious to know how things are in Augusta, where you’ve spent quality time every April for 29 years. Bryson said you’ve gone dark, so hope you don’t mind my reaching out. Obviously,...
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: The best pictures from Monday at Augusta National

The start of Masters week brought a series of refreshing returns. It marked the return of the most anticipated week on the golf calendar. It brough the return of full Masters galleries after two years of limited or no spectators. And it saw the return of Tiger Woods, who played a practice round 14 months after a debilitating car accident, with all signs pointing to an improbable return to the first tee on Thursday. With major championship excitement in the air, Golf Digest photographers J.D. Cuban, Adam Glanzman, and Ben Walton captured a series of riveting images at Augusta National.
AUGUSTA, GA
BBC

Masters: Bryson DeChambeau 80% fit for Augusta National tilt

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April. Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online. Bryson DeChambeau will play in this week's Masters after ignoring the advice of his doctor...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
UPI News

Tiger Woods, a 'game-time decision' for 2022 Masters, travels to Augusta

April 4 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods traveled to Augusta, Ga., and will be a "game-time decision" to participate in the 2022 Masters Tournament, the 15-time major champion tweeted. Woods, who also practiced last week at Augusta National Golf Club, posted the status update Sunday on the social media platform. The 2022 Masters runs from Thursday through Sunday.
FanSided

The Masters expert picks, best bets for Augusta National Golf Club

The Masters has finally arrived and we’re breaking down all of our best bets and Masters expert picks for the week at Augusta National Golf Club. Call it a national golf holiday, The Masters is upon us. The best players in the world are touching down at Augusta National Golf Club for the April 7-10 tournament and the first major championship of 2022. And it figures to be one for the ages.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Golf Course#Masters Tournament#Wjbf#Champions Retreat#And16 Year Old#The U S Women S Open
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man pleads guilty on multiple felony charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While in the process of picking a jury for his trial, 62-year-old Patrick Blackwell pled guilty to several charges, most of which were felony. In June of 2021, officials say Blackwell led law enforcement on a pursuit through Evansville, weaving in and out of traffic. Authorities report they saw Blackwell throw […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WCSO: Suspect arrested for construction site thefts

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A man was arrested on April 1 for allegedly stealing construction equipment. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says that on April 1, WCSO detectives arrested Nathen Wayne Browning, 36, for burglary and theft from construction sites. Many of these items were recovered, says WCSO. WCSO says the investigation began […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Western Kentucky Parkway crash now clear, road open

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – According to Charlie Shields, EMA Director of Ohio County, a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway happened when a truck driver had a medical emergency. This happened at the 69 mile marker, Southbound. Shields says that the truck driver “went crossways” in the road, but he went to the hospital […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy