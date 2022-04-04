TSA preparing for surge of spring travel in Pittsburgh

Some travelers are flying for the first time in two years, but officials say some are holding up the security line.

On Monday morning, TSA officials at Pittsburgh International Airport laid out hundreds of items that had been confiscated by the Airport.

Bottled water, shaving cream, even a can of crab salad were items some tried to bring with them on a plane. Karen Keys-Turner, TSA Federal Security Director, has noticed some people are a little rusty when it comes to travel.

“Because they haven’t traveled in quite a while, there’s been a lot of prohibited items, including oversized liquids, aerosols and gels.

It’s the little things that add two, or three minutes per passenger.”

Travel volume is picking up the pace nationwide. According to TSA, agents at Pittsburgh International are screening 72 percent of the volume they were during the same period in 2019.

Growth is expected to continue through the spring and into the summer.

“We strongly recommend that travelers arrive at the terminal well before their scheduled flight. Here at Pittsburgh International, we recommend that travelers arrive 90 minutes to two hours in advance of their scheduled flight,” Keys-Turner added.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.