Why Cardi B deactivated Twitter and Instagram accounts after Grammys

By Daniel Neira
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNlIc_0eyuZVHR00

Cardi B was forced to deactivate her Twitter account right before the 2022 Grammy Awards , after some of her fans online showed disappointment, thinking the iconic rapper would be attending the red carpet and the ceremony, as she was nominated

for her song ‘Up’ in the category of best rap performance.

Fans of the artist claimed that Cardi led them to believe she would attend the televised show on Sunday in Las Vegas. In now deleted tweets, Cardi responded to her fans‘ reactions, including to some negative comments about her kids.

“I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f—in dumb— fan base,” she wrote, “You got the slow dumb—es dragging my kids all cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f— ? When the f— I hinted I was going ?just f—in stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469aS1_0eyuZVHR00 GettyImages

Cardi continued, “I been posting on my IG stories where I been at … like clearly I’m in my house and I’m in NY,” and not in Las Vegas.

She also took a moment to clarify that she never said she would be at the Grammys, “When did I hype y’all up ?” she wrote, adding “Where and when did I ever gave hints ? Like are you ok ? I’m not going to a award if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out …Next year.”

This is not the first time Cardi has shut down her social media accounts, after online users took to Twitter to criticize her personal life with Offset in March 2021.

New York City, NY
The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

