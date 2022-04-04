ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale Babbo's to benefit 100% of proceeds to cancer battle

 2 days ago

Babbo Italian Eatery is celebrating its 20th year in business and the grand opening of its Goodyear location on Thursday, April 7 by donating 100% of its proceeds that day, including at its Glendale location.

All proceeds that will benefit The Seena Magowitz Foundation, which is devoted to defeating pancreatic cancer. The foundation communicates risk factors, symptoms, and ways to reduce the chances of getting the disease.

The organization was founded by Roger E. Magowitz in honor of his mother, Seena Magowitz, who lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in 2001. The Seena Magowitz Foundation is entering its 20th year of funding pancreatic cancer research and pilot trials.

Visit seenamagowitzfoundation.org .

Babbo Italian Eatery’s Arrowhead location in Glendale is at 20211 N. 67th Ave.

