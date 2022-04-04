Survey on Kansas graduation requirements in home stretch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman said the district is going to start an alternative school next year. "Some students really need to have requirements to come in at least part of the day," Couchman said. "That would be more of what we call the alternative school. In an alternative school opening our state says that you must come in every day. The virtual school is, you can't require it, the alternative school says yes, you have to come in at least part of the day and put eyes on each student."

BUHLER, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO