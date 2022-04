SIDNEY, NE -- A local coffee house in Sidney is finding new ways to engage in the community. “Eventually I would like to expand a little bit more and I am planning on putting a patio outdoor dining part in the front part. If everything can go right with that and all the permits and everything, I’d like to get that by Summer” says owner Kirsten Richards, who took over the coffee shop almost four months ago.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 23 DAYS AGO