RECIPE: Chicken Cordon Bleu with Swiss Dijon Alfredo Sauce

Onions are one of the most powerful veggies in the world. While carrots, bell peppers, and cabbage all have their place, they could never compete with the powerhouse of flavor that is the onion. Onions can be added to a huge variety of savory dishes and seem to add a layer of complexity and punch of flavor that few other ingredients provide. Plus, they're inexpensive, readily available, and used in countless international cuisines. Basically, if you ever spend any time in the kitchen at all, you're going to want to learn how to cook with onions to the best of your ability.

