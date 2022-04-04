ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NCAA woes: More fixing needed for hoops, all college sports

By EDDIE PELLS
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Vwco_0eyuX4ht00
NCAA Louisville South Carolina Basketball A referee holds up a ball during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament between South Carolina and Louisville Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall)

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — If the nine months that led to Monday night's national title game between Kansas and North Carolina have proven anything, it's that college basketball and all of college sports are changing.

Whoever shapes all these changes — and it won't necessarily be the NCAA — will help decide whether the next decade in this multibillion-dollar ecosystem of sports, entertainment and education grows into an efficiently run business or devolves into chaos. Either is a possibility.

The NCAA has struggled with the rules and outcomes of efforts to pay players, ensure gender equity, lock in the newly relaxed transfer portal, streamline an increasingly cluttered infractions system and, of course, deal with the long-debated "One and Done" rule.

And while the governing body is all but waving the white flag when it comes to figuring out many of the transformative shifts that these problems present, there’s a growing sense that that might not be a bad thing.

“This is not the time to look at nits and bits,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Friday, the day before his loss to North Carolina sealed his retirement. “It’s time to look at the whole thing.”

Top on the to-do list is figuring out a viable system for “name, image and likeness” (NIL) deals.

Players can now make money off sponsorship deals. It's a tremendous change in the entire college dynamic, a business in which players generated millions through March Madness but most of it filtered to coaches, new stadiums and weight rooms and keeping the rest of the university's athletic department running.

“I’m for sure happy to get a little money in my pocket,” Duke guard Trevor Keels said over the weekend.

But some argue NIL is a deflection from what really needs to happen — which is to make the schools directly pay the players for their work.

In a roundabout way, that's happening anyway, as donors and others that pump money into athletic programs are now shifting some of the dough into school-branded "collectives" that create sponsorship opportunities for athletes.

The workaround feels acceptable enough for the time being. But the NCAA has ceded all control of it, depending on state laws, school oversight and, maybe, an eventual federal law to regulate it all.

“It has been and it’s still the case that we have got to have Congress help us find a single legal model" to run NIL, NCAA President Mark Emmert said.

Under the current mishmash of rules, there is very little public information about who makes what and who pays the bills. The concept of millions of dollars floating around with zero transparency doesn't strike anyone as the best business model for a sport filled with athletes in the teens and early 20s.

"One of my bigger concerns is not even about players doing the campaigns or getting paid," said Barbara Jones of Outshine Talent. "It's about them giving away or promising too much and not even realizing it."

Another topic is gender disparity. Congress held hearings on the issue during the tournament. Last year, the differences in the way the men's and women's games were treated were encapsulated by a video taken by Oregon's Sedona Prince of the lame weight room at the women's tournament.

The NCAA commissioned a task force and a panel came up with recommendations. Most of the changes have felt like window dressing. They included adding four teams to bring the women's bracket up to 68, switching the women's final from Tuesday to Sunday and putting the branding “March Madness” on the women's tournament in addition to the men's.

Meanwhile, the NCAA still owns a vastly undervalued media contract for the women, the details of which paint the picture of the NCAA as a tone-deaf bureaucracy that isn't changing with the times. The deficiencies are all the more palpable with this being the 50th anniversary of the Title IX law that was designed to create equal opportunity for women in sports.

“I call it hot dogs for the girls and steak for the boys,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said.

Elsewhere, the new transfer rule is an attempt to rectify one of the biggest hypocrisies in sports — namely, that coaches could move around to the highest bidder with no restrictions but players weren't given the same freedom. Now, they are, but when combined with NIL, it threatens to create a free-agency system of sorts, the likes of which many in the college game would like to avoid.

The complicated and inefficient rulebook has also made the NCAA look like it's stuck in concrete.

Emmert all but conceded that fixes to establish an independent committee aren't working well. One consequence is that he came into New Orleans with the prospect of handing the title trophy to coach Bill Self, whose Kansas program has been tainted by a complex, half-decade-old investigation that still threatens the Jayhawks' future.

“It's common knowledge,” Self said. “We've been dealing with some stuff off the court for a while.”

Like most schools that get in trouble, Kansas' problems center around the recruitment of top talent, which leads back to the NCAA's longest-running issue — the “One and Done” rule that allows players to leave after one year of college.

Emmert's well-worn dodge on that rule is that it is technically part of the NBA collective-bargaining arrangement, so what is the NCAA to do? But when it comes to teasing out the details, and how they impact the college game, Krzyzewski said he's had more contact with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver over the years than anyone from the NCAA office.

As Krzyzewski leaves coaching in the rearview mirror, he is struck by how many decisions are made by NCAA boards and committees that don't deal with the issues at hand on a day-to-day basis.

He'd like to see a less-centralized NCAA — one that allowed men's basketball to decide about its own issues, and maybe the same with women's hoops and every other sport.

Whether a new model looks something like what Krzyzewski envisions, or something else, there's a growing sense that big changes are ahead for college sports.

“Everything that you work in, or whatever you do, it never stays just status-quo,” Self said. “We need to keep evolving.”

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT

87K+

Followers

98K+

Posts

29M+

Views

Follow Boston 25 News WFXT and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Oregon State
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
ClutchPoints

South Carolina star Aliyah Boston’s epic shoutout to idol Candace Parker after NCAA title game win

South Carolina is back atop the zenith of NCAA women’s basketball after beating the University of Connecticut for the national title, 64-49 on Sunday night. The top-seeded Gamecocks started the game on fire, outscoring the second-seeded Huskies, 22-8 in the opening frame. They then held Paige Bueckers and company to just 12 points in the fourth quarter to seal their second title in five years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Tara Vanderveer
Person
Mark Emmert
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Title Ix#Ap
WCNC

South Carolina handles UConn to win NCAA Women's Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — South Carolina defeated UConn 64-49 to win the national title Sunday, a dominating performance giving further evidence that the balance of power in women's college basketball appears to have shifted down to Columbia. The victory in Minneapolis gives the Gamecocks (35-2) their second national title in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 national title bracket picks: NCAA Tournament expert predictions, March Madness, results, scores

The 2022 version of the NCAA Tournament was, yet again, a memorable affair in an event that never disappoints. But the dust has now mostly settled as the Final Four has come and gone, and now it's time to crown a champion in Division I men's college basketball as Kansas and North Carolina will clash on Monday night for the national championship. Due to the insane ride that was this year's March Madness event, your bracket just may have turned into a shambles.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
98K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy