MVFC votes to invite Murray State as new member

The Montana Coaches Association announced that Flathead High School wrestling coach Jeff Thompson would be among a group of five inductees to the MCA hall of fame. A three-time state champion at Great Falls High and a collegiate wrestler at the University of Minnesota, Thompson previously coached the Braves from 2000-2008, building a program that produced 107 state placers, 48 state finalists and 13 state champions. Flathead won titles in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008, and was ranked 10th nationally in 2008. The National Wrestling Coaches Association twice named Thompson the organization’s regional coach of the year.

1 DAY AGO