Riverhead High School will soon gain eight classrooms, as the portable building next to the high school will revert to classroom use. The Pupil Personnel Services office, which currently occupies the portable building south of the high school, will move to the building now occupied by the district’s central administrative offices at 700 Osborn Avenue. The district’s central offices will relocate to 814 Harrison Avenue, just south of Route 58, a 5,000-square-foot building formerly housed the offices of Quannacut Eastern Long Island Hospital.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO