Tooele County, UT

Man rolls car into median on I-80, following police chase

By ELIZA PACE, KSL TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A man crashed his car, rolling into the median on eastbound Interstate 80 following a chase with police. Trooper Alexander with Utah Highway Patrol said there was a...

