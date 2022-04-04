ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Ohio State Fair Adds Ice Cube, Lakeside, and More to Concert Schedule

By Nia Noelle
 2 days ago

The Ohio State Fair just announced another three concerts to their lineup with Ice Cube, Willie Nelson, and Ohio’s own Lakeside headlining!

These artists are adding to the many shows that will take place in the Celeste Center nightly during the fair.  This year’s fair will take place over 12 days starting July 27th and ending August 7th.

Tickets go on sale for the newly announced shows on April 8th at 10 am. When you purchase a ticket to a show you also get fair admission.

Full Ohio State Fair Concert Schedule

  • Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.: Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller
  • Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.: Foreigner – The Greatest Hits
  • Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.: Nelly with special guest Breland
  • Sunday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.: Dru Hill and Raheem DeVaughn
  • Monday, August 1 at 7 p.m.: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom
  • Tuesday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m.: Scotty McCreery
  • Wednesday, August 3 at 7 p.m.: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
  • Thursday, August 4 at 7 p.m.: Ice Cube
  • Friday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m.: Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie
  • Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m.: Lakeside / Con Funk Shun

For more info on the Ohio State Fair click here

