‘Those players are explosive;’ Oregon QB gives preview of how RBs will be used in new Ducks’ offense

The Oregon Ducks are heading into the 2022 season with an entirely different set of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

Anthony Brown is gone, leaving a quarterback battle between Ty Thompson Bo Nix, and Jay Butterfield to settle things under center. Gone too are CJ Verdell, Travis Dye, and Trey Benson, leaving Oregon with very little experience in the backfield.

Byron Cardwell and Sean Dollars are expected to be the primary ball carriers this upcoming season, with Western Kentucky transfer Noah Whittington in the mix as well.

Speaking to media after Saturday’s practice, Thompson didn’t want to reveal too much about the offense, which is undergoing some changes under new OC Kenny Dillingham. But it’s safe to say he is excited about the potential to do some different stuff in 2022.

“Those players are so explosive,” Thompson commented. “I mean, we’re doing a lot of stuff with those guys, whether it’s… I’m not gonna say a whole lot, but they’re very good players.”

Thompson is smart to avoid revealing the entire playbook months before the first game of the season, but he did provide a taste of how some of these guys are going to be utilized.

“I mean, Byron’s gonna be huge in the run game and in the pass game,” Thompson continued. “So is Sean. Noah coming in, he’s gonna be great. I mean, everybody is gonna really help the team. So I’m really happy about that.”

Utilizing running backs in the passing game is something Oregon fans are intimately familiar with, and it sounds like Cardwell and Dollars are going to get plenty of opportunities to do exactly that – alongside Seven McGee, who is currently transitioning from running back to wide receiver this year.

