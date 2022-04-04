ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes

An 87-year-old man getting his booster shot at the vaccination center in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. AP

BERLIN — A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.

The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.

The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.

He was caught at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot for the second day in a row. Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.

It was not immediately clear what impact the approximately 90 shots of COVID-19 vaccines, which were from different brands, had on the man’s personal health.

German police have conducted many raids in connection with forgery of vaccination passports in recent months. Many COVID-19 deniers refuse to get vaccinated in Germany, but at the same time want to have the coveted COVID-19 passports that make access to public life and venues such as restaurants, theaters, swimming pools or workplaces much easier.

Germany has seen high infection numbers for weeks, yet many measures to rein in the pandemic ended on Friday. Donning masks is no longer compulsory in grocery stores and most theaters but it is still mandatory on public transportation.

In most schools in Germany, students also no longer have to wear masks, which has led teachers’ associations to warn of possible conflicts in class.

“There is now a danger that, on the one hand, children who wear masks will be teased by classmates as wimps and overprotective or, on the other hand, pressure will be exerted on non-mask wearers,” Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the president of the German Teachers’ Association, told dpa. He advocated a voluntary commitment by teachers and students to continue wearing masks in class and on school grounds, at least until the country goes on a two-week Easter holiday..

Health experts say the most recent surge of infections in Germany — triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant— may have peaked.

On Sunday, the country’s disease control agency reported 74,053 new COVID-19 infections in one day, while less than a week ago it reported 111,224 daily infections.

Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 COVID-19 deaths.

Related
UPI News

COVID-19: South Korea, Germany, Vietnam account for 41% of weekly cases

March 13 (UPI) -- South Korea, Germany and Vietnam accounted for 41.1% of new COVID-19 cases as infections rose by 6% worldwide in the past week. The three nations helped drive an increase in COVID-19 infections despite accounting for only 3.9% of the population with global cases increasing 10,965,687 in the past seven days for a total of 458,153,536 by late Sunday, according to tracking by Worldometers.info.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Covid 19 Vaccine#Dpa
AFP

Four die as family plunges from balcony in Switzerland

A French family plunged off a seventh floor balcony in the western Swiss town of Montreux on Thursday after officers knocked at their door, leaving four dead and a teenager in serious condition. But police said the five members of the same family --  a man, 40, his wife, 41, and her twin sister, along with the couple's daughter, eight, and son, 15 -- had gone off the balcony after two officers showed up at their door early Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Audi adjusts Hungary factory operations over Ukraine crisis

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German carmaker Audi said on Thursday it was adjusting its manufacturing operations at its Hungarian factory, which accounts for a chunk of Hungary’s exports, because the war in neighbouring Ukraine was affecting supply chains and sales. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has undermined hopes for renewed growth in...
BUSINESS
Coronavirus
Reuters

Germany reports another record COVID-19 incidence

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany reported another record high seven-day incidence of the coronavirus on Wednesday even as the country prepares to ease restrictions. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registered 262,593 new infections, a 22% jump compared to a week ago, bringing the total number of infections to nearly 17.7 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Germany to secure COVID-19 vaccine production through 2029

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany plans to spend up to 2.861 billion euros ($3.14 billion) to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine makers have enough production capacity available to supply the country with shots in future outbreaks through 2029, the economy ministry said. Germany’s cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to sign...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

British base jumper dies after parachute fails to open on holiday in France

A British base jumper has died after his parachute failed to open on time as he was practising the extreme sport while on holiday with friends in the south of France.The 34-year-old man died from his injuries at Grenoble University Hospital after Tuesday’s accident, according to the Le Dauphine Libere newspaper.The local paper reported that he had been on holiday with three friends in Millau, Aveyron.On their way back from a day out on Tuesday, the group decided to stop by the village of Chatelus in Isere to jump off the Bournillon cliff in Bourne gorge.One of the man’s friends...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ukraine: Couple hire hotel in Poland to house refugees

A couple has rented out an entire hotel to house Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Jakub and Gosia Golata, from Barrow upon Humber, Lincolnshire, emigrated to the UK in 2004 but have returned to Poland to aid humanitarian efforts. Mr Golata started by driving refugees in a minibus to...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Ukrainian mother writes name and phone number on young daughter’s back in case they’re separated in war

A Ukrainian mother wrote her contact details on her young daughter’s back so she can be reunited if they are separated during the bloody Russian war. Sasha Makoviy shared an image of her daughter Vira with her birthday and telephone numbers written in pen on her skin. She said in an Instagram post: “I signed Vira in case something happened to us, and someone would pick her up as a survivor. “In the photo is Vira's back on the first day of the war. I signed it with my hands trembling very much. But why tell you? “You already...
SOCIETY
Washington Post

The E.U. might want to cut off Russian energy, but fuel-dependent Poland, Hungary and others have other plans

William Nattrass is a British journalist based in Prague. He is news editor at Expats.cz. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted the European Union to rethink its energy policy drastically. Reducing gas dependency on Moscow has become a pressing security concern, and a strategy drawn up by Brussels to cut demand for Russian gas by two-thirds this year posits an acceleration of green initiatives as the best way to boost self-sufficiency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World’s largest illegal darknet marketplace shut down in US-German operation

The world’s largest illegal darknet marketplace was shut down in a joint US-German operation that saw $25m in cryptocurrency seized, officials say.German authorities worked with the US Department of Justice to take action against Hydra, a Russian-language site that officials allege specialises in drug dealing and is the longest running marketplace on the dark web.“Today the German Federal Criminal Police, in coordination with US federal law enforcement, seized the servers of Hydra Market,” the Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday.The site’s infrastructure in Germany has now been shut down following the eight-month investigation.Prosecutors in Frankfurt say that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WABE

7 Ukrainian refugees are taken in by a Russian immigrant in Germany

Three women and four kids who fled Russia’s war on Ukraine have a new temporary home in Germany after a Russian immigrant offered them space in his small apartment. The seven refugees spent five days trekking from Uman in central Ukraine to Poland and then to Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, where Ilya Lyalkov, 30, opened his home to them, according to public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. He has lived in Germany for 18 years.
IMMIGRATION
Boston 25 News

Photos: Ukraine refugees and their dogs

Ukraine refugees and their dogs Tatyana cuddles her dog Linda, who fled their native, war-torn Ukraine, in the Emmaus Kirche Protestant church that has become their temporary shelter on March 10, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Churches across the city have joined the grassroots movement to welcome and house the refugees, who are currently arriving in Berlin, mostly by train from Poland, at a rate of over 10,000 per day. Meanwhile Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities is continuing, raising the likelihood of an imminent humanitarian crisis. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images) (Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
HOMELESS
